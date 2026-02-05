Tuberculosis Outbreak Detected In JB With 33 Positive Cases, MOH Actively Monitoring Situation

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The emergence of a Tuberculosis (TB) cluster in Kota Tinggi, Johor Bahru, was confirmed by the Ministry of Health (MOH), with 33 positive cases detected after a screening of 804 close contacts as of yesterday (4 February).

According to health minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad, MOH teams have been dispatched and are taking aggressive measures to curb the spread of the outbreak.

“All patients who tested positive have received treatment and are being closely monitored by the MOH,” he said on a post on X (formerly Twitter) last night.

He said one death was reported in the cluster, but confirmed that the cause was not related to TB infection.

Dzulkefly informed that the MOH remains on high alert, with active case detection efforts to be continued to ensure the safety of the local community.

The health minister also urged residents in the surrounding areas who are experiencing symptoms such as persistent cough, fever, or night sweats to go for a health screening as soon as possible.

What is Tuberculosis and is it dangerous?

TB is an infectious disease caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis and is transmitted through the air to anyone in close contact. Symptoms of TB include a persistent cought, significant weight loss, loss of appetite, night sweats and coughing up blood.

The bacterial infection can be dangerous if untreated as it mainly attacks the lungs, destroying lung tissue which ultimately leads to respiratory failure. It could also spread to other parts of the body such as kidneys, liver, fluid surrounding the brain and spinal cord, heart muscles, genitals, bones, skin and more.

However, TB is preventable and fully curable through effective treatment, with a minimum treatment period of six months.

