Negeri Sembilan Eatery Washes And Recooks Unsold Food, Gets Slapped With A Mere RM750 Fine

A nasi kandar restaurant in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan, recently went viral after a video showing one of its staff washing unsold food and placing them in a separate tray to allegedly be recooked and resold later made its rounds on social media.

The restaurant, which name was not disclosed, was immediately ordered by the state health department to close for 14 days.

The Negeri Sembilan Health Department said the owner was also slapped with a compound for compromising food safety under the Food Hygiene Regulations 2009.

“We carried out an investigation immediately after a clip of a worker washing unsold food containing meat such as chicken, mutton and bean curd went viral on Tuesday (3 February).

“Action has been taken against the owner under Section 11 of the Food Act 1983, ordering him to to close the premises until 17 February,” the department said in a statement.

They also said that it takes matters of food hygiene and safety very seriously, and reminds all food business owners, managers and operators to ensure evey aspect of food safety is maintained.

The business was fined only RM750, Malaysian food laws state much higher penalties

According to Berita Harian, the Seremban City Council (MBS) issued three compounds to the owner of the eatery totalling RM750 for operating without the council’s permission, advertising without the council’s permission, as well as poor hygiene practices which include failure to maintain toilet cleaning schedules.

Section 11 of the Food Act 1983 states that the Ministry of Health may order closure of a premises not exceeding 14 days for failure to comply with sanitary and hygienic requirements such that it is likely to be hazardous to health.

Meanwhile, Section 13 of the same Act states that any person who sells food that contains substances that are poisonous, harmful or otherwise injurious to human health is liable, upon conviction, to a fine of not more than RM100,000 or imprisonment not exceeding ten years or both.

Under Section 3 subregulation 1 of the Food Hygiene Regulations 2009, it states that no person shall use any food premises for the purpose of, or in connection with, preparation, packaging, storage, conveyance, distribution or sale of any food or the relabelling, reprocessing, reconditioning of any food unless the premises if registered under the right regulations.

Any person who fails to comply with the subregulation will be, on conviction, be liable to a fine not exceeding RM10,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years.

Malaysians on social media expressed their dissatisfaction towards the lenient penalties the restaurant faced, highlighting that food safety is not to be taken lightly and calling for heavier punishment towards the restaurant’s owner.

