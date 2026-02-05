DBKL Cracks Down On KLCC Photographers Without Permits, Issues 14 Compounds And Seizes Equipment

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) carried out a special enforcement against photography touts operating at tourist hotspots in the city, specifically along Jalan Ampang and Jalan P. Ramlee last night (4 February) near KLCC.

According to DBKL’s post on Facebook, as many as 14 compounds were issued under the Licencing of Hawkers (Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur) By-Laws 2016 against Malaysian photographers who were operating without a valid permit.

In addition, six confiscations were carried out on equipment used by non-citizen photographers who carried out photographic activities without permission.

DBKL said it will continue to monitor and enforce the law at popular public areas to ensure the city’s rules are obeyed as well as to maintain peace and safety of its residents.

Earlier, a Malaysian influencer who goes by @lawcombe on Threads was nearly charged RM650 by a photographer who took her photos near KLCC.

She shared the incident on her official Threads account where Malaysians responded and told her that the photographers operating around KLCC are scammers who are not affiliated with the country’s legitimate photography industry.

According to the by-laws we mentioned earlier, any sort of activity that involves offering food, services or other goods on the streets of the city to make money is defined as peddling.

This sort of activity requires the individual offering the services or goods to apply and pay a fee for a licence to operate, and this all depends on whether the city mayor approves it or not.

Not only that, there are also many conditions and restrictions set by city hall and any who violate the by-laws could face a fine not exceeding RM2,000 or a jail sentence not more than one year or both.

