Anwar Rubbishes Claim Malaysia Gave Indonesia Sabah Land

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has denied claims that Malaysia gave away 5,207 hectares of land to Indonesia along the Sabah–Kalimantan border.

Speaking in Parliament, Anwar said the allegation was false and stressed that border negotiations with Jakarta were based strictly on international agreements dating back to 1891 and 1915, not land swaps or political trade-offs.

He explained that border talks began in 1977 and were resolved in stages, with the latest negotiations held between 2019 and 2023, though the agreement has yet to be ratified.

Sabah authorities, he added, were involved throughout the process.

Anwar dismissed reports by Indonesian outlet Tempo claiming Sabah agreed to cede land in exchange for three villages on Pulau Sebatik, calling the idea “absurd”.

He clarified that under the agreements, Malaysia gained an additional 5 hectares at Pulau Sebatik and 780 hectares at the Sungai Sinapad–Sungai Sesai area.

The remaining 5,987 hectares in the latter area have always been under Indonesia’s administration since 1915.

As for Kampung Kabulangalor, Kampung Lepaga and Kampung Tetagas, Anwar said they have always been part of Sabah under the 1915 treaty.

Anwar said Malaysia is pushing for the agreement to be finalised to maintain good relations with Indonesia.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.