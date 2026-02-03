Water Music Festival Will Go On With Changes To Suit Local Culture

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The three-day Water Music Festival that’s slated to take place in May 2026 at Bukit Bintang will go on but will be adapted according to local culture.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the relevant parties will adjust the organisation of the event to ensure that controversy and negative polemics can be avoided.

He said this during the Federal Territories Day and Visit Malaysia Year 2026 celebration at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur on 1 February 2026.

Malaysia Inbound Tourism Association president Mint Leong said the Water Music Festival had been professionally planned to present Malaysia as a safe, stable and vibrant multicultural nation, while upholding respect for racial and religious sensitivities.

Previously, people criticised the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture (Motac) for hosting Water Music Festival, inspired by Thailand’s Songkran celebration, as part of Visit Malaysia 2026’s programme to attract tourists.

Critics believe Malaysia has a rich culture and heritage of its own and didn’t need to take another country’s celebration to make visits here worthwhile.

They suggested promoting festivals and events that showcase the diversity in Malaysia such as Citrawarna Malaysia, Keretapi Sarong, and Rainforest Music Festival.

A Threads user also suggested a treasure hunt-like event or culture week where guests get to explore food from each state, play traditional games, learn about other cultures, and collect stamps at each designated spot.

For some events, Motac can even collaborate with local artists to produce postcards or stamp cards so it doubles up as a collectible item and souvenir.

