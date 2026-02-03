Taman TAR Residents Alarmed By Flaming Tower, Selangor Fire Department Confirms Forest Fire

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Footage of a towering pillar of flame and smoke in the hilltops of Taman Tun Abdul Razak (Taman TAR) in Selangor went viral on social media last night (2 February).

Based on the videos, the fire appears to be behind some houses near the Bukit Kembara Trail alongside the Sungai Besi-Ulu Klang Elevated Expressway (SUKE) in Ampang.

According to New Straits Times, Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of operations Ahmad Mukhlis Mokhtar confirmed it to be a forest fire located on a hilltop near Menara Indah Apartment which occurred around 8pm.

Ahmad Mukhlis added that the fire was on a part of the hill with no access route.

Malaysians share videos of the blaze from multiple angles

The tower of fire was caught on video from several angles by residents and passerbys.

Some commented that this is not the first fire to have occurred in the area within the week, and a few also noted that they’ve occasionally detected a burning smell in the area lately.

At time of press, the fire department has the fire under control and the cause of the blaze is yet to be determined.

