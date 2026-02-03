PMX Denies Connection After E-Mail In Epstein Files Mentioning His Name Goes Viral

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Jeffrey Epstein has been a name synonymous with child human-trafficking as well as pedophilia for years now. The wealthy financier’s connection with many well known and powerful public figures such as US President Donald Trump, former US President Bill Clinton, tech titans Elon Musk and Bill Gates, members of the British royal family like Prince Andrew, threw all of them under legal scrutiny.

Epstein was arrested in July 2019 on federal sex-trafficking charges and shortly after, in August 2019, he was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell. His death was officially ruled a suicide, though it sparked widespread skepticism and conspiracy theories.

Fast forward to late 2025 and early 2026, the Epstein case has returned to the forefront of globals news following a massive, legally mandated disclosure of government records. These documents stem from the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which required the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) to release all investigative materials related to the late child sex offender.

Anwar Ibrahim’s name was mentioned in one of the documents

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s name came up in one of the publicised documents from the Epstein Files, which quickly went viral on Malaysian social media accounts from Facebook and Instagram to Twitter and Threads.

An email dated 21 February 2012, allegedly from an individual whose name was redacted to Epstein himself, asked if they should “arrange a private meeting for Jes with Anwar Ibrahim”.

The person e-mailing Epstein then stated that if Anwar becomes Prime Minister of Malaysia, he will “clean up” and that it could be “a gold mine for JPM”.

“I know Anwar well, always stayed close to him for many years even though everybody said he’s finished and can never come back. Looks different now,” the e-mail wrote.

Image: Twitter

Anwar brushes off the document with nauseous emojis

Malaysia’s 10th Prime Minister, after learning of the Epstein document with his name in it circulating on social media, posted a response to the matter on Elon Musk’s X (formerly Twitter).

“I just learned today that there were foreign parties who wanted to meet up and even mention my name in an e-mail linked to the Epstein case.

“Alhamdulillah, years have passed since that e-mail was sent and I have nothing to do with any of the people in that e-mail, especially Epstein,” Anwar wrote on 1 February 2026, ending the post with #DoneExplain.

The document and Anwar’s response did raise a few Malaysian eyebrows, however.

Some in the comments section were curious to know who was it that name-dropped Anwar in the e-mail, while others asked for a proper explanation from the Prime Minister regarding the document.

On the other side of the fence, there were Malaysians who simply called it a hoax, expressing their trust in the Prime Minister and asking him to ignore the viral e-mail.

What Malaysians need to know about the world’s biggest “cable” scandal

For those who need a quick refresher, Epstein was a billionaire who was accused and convicted of running a high-society sex-trafficking ring in the U.S., rubbing shoulders with the world’s most powerful people before his mysterious death in 2019.

The Epstein Files was a “document dump” of over 3 million pages released by the American government and can be considered the ultimate kantoi (caught in the act) moment for some of the world’s elite (e.g. Elon Musk, Donald Trump, Prince Andrew).

So what were some of the horrific things Epstein was found guilty of?

Well for one, he used his private island in the Carribean as a “playground” for his powerful friends, but it was actually the site of despicable crimes involving the trafficking of young women and minors.

After years of legal battles, the Epstein Files Transparency Act forced the DOJ to release nearly everything on the case. Think of it as a mountain of receipts, e-mails, and flight logs that show exactly who was visiting Epstein and what they were talking about.

According to a report by Channel News Asia, the “JPM” in the e-mail mentioning Anwar likely refers to U.S. bank JP Morgan and “Jes” refers to Jes Stanley, the company’s investment bank chief executive at the time.

To view the entire library of Epstein-related documents, go to https://www.justice.gov/epstein.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.