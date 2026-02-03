Grab Apologises After One Of Its Driver-Partners Tried To “Grab” His Passenger

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Following an alleged case of sexual harrassment committed by one of its driver-partners in Johor Bharu, Grab Malaysia apologised for the incident which involved a young female passenger.

According to Malay Mail, the e-hailing company said in a comment posted on Instagram that it was “deeply sorry” over what happened and acknowledged the seriousness of the matter.

Grab explained that it was aware of the matter and has been actively reaching out to the victim in order to investigate the case and provide proper support.

Earlier, a video circulating on social media went viral and sparked public outrage as footage recorded by a woman shows her sitting in the rear passenger seat of a car while being sexually harassed by the driver.

The man driving the car could be seen reaching to the back seat, attempting to touch the woman’s body while asking her what her age is and whether she can speak Mandarin.

Although no faces were shown, the woman’s body language clearly shows that she was uncomfortable as she kept quiet for most of the video while swatting his hand away.

Grab Malaysia has apologised following allegations that a female passenger was sexually harassed by an e-hailing driver in Johor. In a comment posted on Instagram, the company said it was “deeply sorry” over the incident and acknowledged the seriousness of the matter.



Grab said… pic.twitter.com/qnpWg4cyFF — Malay Mail (@malaymail) February 3, 2026

Minsiter of Transport Anthony Loke Siew Fook issued a media statement informing that his ministry is taking the sexual harassment incident seriously.

“I have directed the Road Transport Department (JPJ) to revoke the driver’s Public Service Vehicle (PSV) licence immediately.

“Revocation of the PSV licence means that the driver is not allowed to work as a driver on all e-hailing platforms,” he said.

Loke added that the Ministry of Transport (MOT), through the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD), will call all e-hailing operators including Grab to lay out an action plan to improve passenger safety.

He stressed that MOT will not tolerate actions that disrupts the safety of passengers and is ready to support the victim in ensuring police action is taken against the perpetrator.

At time of press, no official police report has been lodged against the driver.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.