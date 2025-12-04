Tengku Zafrul As MIDA Chairman, Anwar’s “Reformasi” Questioned

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a development that could reshape Malaysia’s investment outlook, Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz has been appointed as the new chairman of Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA), effective 3 December 2025, for a two-year term.

The appointment — announced by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) with the approval of Anwar Ibrahim — also comes with a promise of “additional responsibilities,” though details of those roles are yet to be revealed.

KENYATAAN MEDIA

PEJABAT PERDANA MENTERI



TENGKU ZAFRUL AZIZ DILANTIK PENGERUSI MIDA, TANGGUNGJAWAB LAIN AKAN DIUMUM KELAK OLEH PERDANA MENTERI



Pejabat Perdana Menteri ingin memaklumkan bahawa YAB Perdana Menteri bersetuju melantik Tengku Datuk Seri Utama Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz… pic.twitter.com/Vs9s9Iv7FH — Anwar Ibrahim (@anwaribrahim) December 3, 2025

What his appointment in MIDA means for Malaysia

A report by The Star said MIDA describes the move as a strategic step to strengthen Malaysia’s investment-promotion and development capabilities, especially at a time when global economic headwinds and competition for foreign direct investment are intensifying.

Tengku Zafrul brings broad experience from both private and public sectors: before this appointment, he served as Minister in the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) from December 2022 until December 2025, concluding his second senatorship term.

His prior track record in MITI stood out: under his watch, Malaysia secured record investment approvals: RM329.5 billion in 2023 and RM378.5 billion in 2024, the highest in the nation’s history.

That momentum reportedly continued into 2025, with RM285.2 billion approved in the first nine months alone.

MIDA said that Zafrul’s blend of financial-services background and government policy experience gives him “exceptional credentials” to steer the agency, providing continuity while also injecting fresh impetus into Malaysia’s push to remain a top investment destination.

Reactions from industry and the public

The move has been broadly welcomed as industry watchers see it as a prudent decision: placing someone familiar with both policymaking and investment dynamics at the helm of MIDA could strengthen investor confidence and accelerate deal flows.

Business Today quoted MIDA Chief Executive Officer Datuk Sikh Shamsul Ibrahim Sikh Abdul Majid as saying Tengku Zafrul’s appointment represents a strategic move to strengthen Malaysia’s investment promotion and development capabilities during a period of heightened global economic competition, Business Today reported.

“He also spearheaded key initiatives, including the New Industrial Master Plan 2030, the Green Investment Strategy and the Malaysia-US Reciprocal Trade Agreement, while driving ASEAN economic integration in emerging sectors such as electric vehicles and artificial intelligence,” Shamsul Ibrahim added.

However, there are voices in the public reacting to Anwar’s reform promises in light of Tengku Zafrul’s appointment as chairman of MIDA. Overall, what we see is a mixed and cautious public mood.

A significant portion of the population still gives Anwar the benefit of the doubt, agreeing with the appointment and congratulating Tengku Zafrul.

On the other hand, there are those who feel that trust is slipping: repeated political appointments, scandals, and slow institutional changes have sown doubt about whether structural reform is genuinely happening.

For many, the appointment of Tengku Zafrul is not enough; action matters more. Unless reforms around transparency, anti-corruption, procurement, and political funding are implemented, many feel the “reform agenda” may remain mere rhetoric.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.