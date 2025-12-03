Perodua QV-E Battery Leasing Scheme’s Shariah-Compliant Clause Has People Talking, CEO Clarifies

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

With the recent launch of the Perodua QV-E electric vehicle (EV) on 1 December, Malaysians have expressed mixed reactions towards the car’s battery leasing scheme.

To add to purchasing uncertainty, a post on Threads went viral for showing a screenshot of the Perodua QV-E’s product disclosure sheet under the Battery Use section which said: “Ensure the vehicle and Battery are used for Shariah-compliant purposes.”

Essentially, this means that the battery leasing scheme would be based on Shariah principles such as prohibiting riba (interest or excessive charges) or investments in haram (prohibited) activities.

A few users on Threads left hilarious comments regarding Perodua’s supposed Shariah-compliant battery.

One user asked jokingly whether Perodua would kill the battery if he went to buy pork and wine at the supermarket, while another quipped that the car would automatically reroute itself to a mosque if the driver was on the way to a night club.

Perodua confirms shariah-compliant battery was a miscommunication

According to a statement posted on Facebook, Perodua President and Chief Executive Officer Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Ahmad clarified that there was a “miscommunication” when referring to the Shariah-compliant clause.

“It was never our intention to impose Shariah-compliant usage of the vehicle to our customers,” he said.

A link was attached to the Facebook post directing users to the updated product disclosure document.

In the updated document, the line stating that the battery is used for Shariah-compliant purposes was removed.

However, it still states that it is a Shariah-compliant plan between Perodua Sales Sdn Bhd and the customer. The portion of the document explaining how Shariah applies to the product reads:

“The battery lease is based on the concept of Ijarah. Perodua as the owner of the battery, leases out the battery to you at an agreed payable over an agreed lease period. The ownership of the battery remains with Perodua while you only have the right of use (usufruct) of the battery. At the end of the lease period, you may: Return the battery to Perodua or extend the lease period of the battery for a secondary term.”

An individual on Threads theorised that the deleted clause might have been included in the document for shareholders, to reassure them that income from the battery leasing plan complies with Shariah principles.

Perodua’s new EV is priced at RM80,000, not including the Battery as a Service (BaaS) battery leasing plan which costs RM275 (excluding 8% SST) per month over nine years.

According to the local carmaker, BaaS addresses major EV concerns like the high cost of battery replacement, safe battery disposal, and poor resale value.

