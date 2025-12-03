Bomb Threat Prank At KLIA, Calls To Punish Prankster

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) allegedly faced a temporary shut down after a bag was found with a label attached claiming it was a bomb.

The label read, “Please don’t take. There’s a bomb” (Tolong jgn amek. Ada bom.). The label also came with a name and mobile phone number. The final destination on the luggage tag reads TWU, likely the airport code for Tawau Airport, Sabah.

In the viral video online, a bomb disposal unit could be seen being deployed at the scene.

Threads user Travel Jimat (@traveljimat_) urged everyone not to play such pranks because a bomb threat is a serious issue. Pranks like these inconvenience many other travellers too.

An arrest is made

According to Malay Mail, the police arrested a person at KLIA Terminal 1 yesterday. The incident occurred at 5.32pm and triggered a coordinated response from Aviation Security, police, and the bomb disposal unit.

All passengers were safe throughout the process and the flight departed later that day with the remaining passengers at 7.19pm.

The situation was declared fully safe at 8.58pm. Malaysia Airports warned that false alarms is a serious offence under the law and can lead to prosecution.

The public’s response

Netizens called for the perpetrator to be arrested and charged for causing alarm and wasting the authorities’ time.

However, a netizen believed the person was probably trying to prevent thieves from stealing his bag but wasn’t familiar with airport safety rules.

The last time there was a false alarm for a bomb threat was back on 16 and 25 April 2025.

On 16 April, the police received information about an alleged car explosion near a petrol station near KLIA. It turned out the car battery exploded.

On 25 April, a package arrived at KLIA Cargo Terminal claiming to be a bomb inside. During scanning, the authorities found batteries and wires inside.

The police later shared that there were no explosives materials inside despite the threatening message on the package. The package did contain a laptop and charging cables which were addressed to an individual in Limbang, Sarawak.

