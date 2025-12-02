“Why Not Promote Malaysia?” Local Content Creator Gets Slammed For Making Singapore Tourism Video

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Popular Malaysian video content creator Mohamad Sofian Abdullah, better known as Sofyank, went viral once again but not under the best of circumstances.

Recently, he produced a video promoting tourism for Singapore in his famous editing and special effects style. In the video, Sofyank shared travel tips, key MRT stations, and popular stops around the island nation.

However, the video did not sit well with some Malaysians, who felt that Sofyank should have utilised his talents in making a promotional video for tourism in Malaysia instead.

“Not promoting Malaysia even though you were not hired to promote your own country?” one user commented on Sofyank’s official Twitter account.

The content creator replied to that comment, saying: “For sure! God willing there will be an opportunity for our team to shoot, and we will produce it”.

Many others echoed that feeling, expressing disappointment that one of the country’s most creative talents is using his skills to promote another country instead of his own.

However, some supportive comments say that Sofyank made the Singapore tourism video because it was a career opportunity, and emphasised that he did not do it for free.

“It’s obvious that this is a paid collaboration. He can’t be doing it for free. If Tourism Malaysia did the same thing then there will be a video (for Malaysia) too. It’s not his fault,” a Twitter user said.

Born in Kota Bahru, Kelantan, Sofyank is a digital content creator and visual effects (VFX) editor who has built a strong following on social media through his distinctive cinematic and magical style of videos.

Some have dubbed him as Malaysia’s very own Zach King, an internationally-known American video creator who specialises in visual effects that seem like “magic”.

In fact, in 2023, Sofyank won the Ultimate VFX Challenge — Magic of the Month — a competition organised by King in Los Angeles. He competed against video creators from the UK and the Netherlands and emerged the winner.

This victory catapulted him onto the global stage, which led to a collaboration video with King (the famous coffee cake video) that racked up millions of views and introduced Sofyank to an international audience.

He also teamed up with Transformers: Rise of the Beasts star Anthony Ramos in the same year to create a short video where Sofyank casually shrinks his car to fit in his pocket. The short was made leading up to the movie’s premiere in Malaysia.

Sofyank is definitely one of Malaysia’s most valuable talents when it comes to video content and visual effects. It wouldn’t seem right to gatekeep him and prevent him from seeking better opportunities for himself outside of Malaysia.

As for whether he makes a special promotional video for Visit Malaysia 2026 or not, that remains to be seen. Perhaps with more support from Tourism Malaysia, he might make one of his “magical” videos for Malaysia.

