Man Recalls Over 40 Hours In Custody After Chow Kit Sauna Raid, Claims Forced To Simulate Moaning Sounds

A Malaysian man claimed he was unjustly arrested and detained for more than 40 hours following the recent police raid at a health centre in Chow Kit, Kuala Lumpur.

The man, who requested anonymity, shared his experience in an exclusive interview with Chinese language news outlet Sin Chew Daily, alleging that police acted harshly, ignored all explanations, and subjected detainees to humiliating treatment that left him physically and emotionally distressed.

Gym Visit Turns to Chaos

The man told Sin Chew Daily that he has been working out since 2020 and frequently tries out different gyms. He decided to visit the health centre in Chow Kit after seeing a promotional post on Xiaohongshu (rednote) showcasing amenities such as a sauna, jacuzzi, onsen pool, and other facilities for only RM35.

He arrived at the premises around 6pm last Friday (28 November). The centre operated across two floors of a shop lot: workout equipment and lockers on the second floor, and a sauna and steam room on the third. Everything appeared normal and brightly lit, with no signs of suspicious activity.

However, around 8pm, while he was sitting and chatting with another individual after using the sauna, a large group of police and enforcement officers stormed the building. Officers ordered everyone to squat and remain still. He claimed that a female reporter even entered during the raid to film, capturing footage of patrons who had just exited the sauna and were dressed only in towels.

“These images were circulated online before any investigation was conducted, causing the public to judge us as if we were involved in illegal sexual activities. This seriously violated our rights,” he said.

Detainees Allegedly Denied Sleep, Phones, and Information

Those detained were taken to the Kuala Lumpur police headquarters, where, according to the man, no statements were recorded throughout the night. He claimed the police did not inform them of any alleged offence and repeatedly ordered detainees to sit, stand, and line up.

The next day, detainees were transferred to the Brickfields police headquarters, where officers began taking photographs. He alleged that this procedure was not disclosed to human rights lawyers, raising concerns about what he described as “pre-judgment behaviour”.

Remand Rejected but Detention Continued

The group waited another six hours for a magistrate to hear the police remand application. However, because police allegedly failed to provide adequate evidence, the application was rejected.

Despite this, the man said he was surprised, claiming that the statement-taking process continued and dragged on until 3am the following day.

Humiliating Interrogation: “They Asked Me to Simulate a Moan”

The most distressing part, he said, was the interrogation. Although he expected police to finally hear his explanation, the questioning allegedly focused on explicit sexual details.

He claimed officers asked whether he had engaged in sexual acts, what type of acts, whether sex toys were used, whether ejaculation occurred and where, and even instructed him to “simulate a moaning sound”.

He stressed that these questions were irrelevant, humiliating, and deeply inappropriate, all while he still had no idea what offence he was being investigated for.

Chaotic Bail Process and Lingering Pain

The bail process was described as disorderly concerning guarantors and eventually stalled until lawyers intervened around noon, after which officers suddenly stated that guarantors were no longer required.

He was eventually released at around 2.30pm.

Throughout his detention, he claimed detainees were given only minimal food: “a small piece of bread, some simple items, and mineral water.’

He described enduring prolonged hunger, anxiety, and fear.

Even after resting at home for half a day, he said he continued to experience severe back pain, which he attributed to long hours spent sitting under physical pressure, combined with sleep deprivation over two days.

“Don’t Jump to Conclusions, Many Were Just There to Work Out”

The man said he decided to speak publicly in hopes that the police would improve their investigation procedures and to urge the public not to assume guilt based on early images and hearsay.

“Not everyone who went to that place was involved in sexual activities. Many, like me, were simply there to work out,” he stressed.

On 28 November, police raided a “health centre” that included a gym and sauna which was allegedly operating as a front for homosexual activities. The raid saw 201 individuals detained, including a 59-year-old specialist doctor and several officers in the Ministry of Education.

Police also seized condoms and several items believed to have been used in immoral activities.

Of the 201 detained, 171 were later released on bail as none of them admitted to being a “victim” of illicit sexual activities.

According to a Berita Harian report, Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Fadil Marsus said the Malaysian men were let go after the Magistrate’s Court rejected its remand applications.

He said police investigating the case under Sections 377 (unnatural intercourse) and 372 (prostitution exploitation) of the Penal Code could not proceed because “not a single one of them admitted to being a victim of exploitation.. so the case is gone”.

“All those arrested were investigated under Sections 377/372 of the Penal Code, but there was no evidence to help the police pursue the case in that direction,” he said.

