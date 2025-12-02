Five Malaysian Brands That Suddenly Found A Personality In 2025

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysian brands are having a blast on Threads lately, and we’re totally on board.

From playful banter to nonsensical comments, these brands are reinventing what it means to have a voice on social media, and it’s swiftly becoming the new playbook for communicating with customers (and even rival brands).

The number of local brands participating in the banter has increased over the past month, and Small to Medium Enterprises (SMEs) are following suit. Among all of them, a handful stand out for being both delightfully witty and astonishingly fluent in the Gen Z language on Threads.

In addition to fostering brand loyalty and garnering recognition for their humor, these companies are opening up a completely new channel of communication between consumers and audiences, complete with slang, Malay abbreviations, and a dash of chaos.

This new phenomena among Malaysian businesses offers a distinctively local and pleasantly familiar tone for young audiences.

Below are a few brands we’ve found on Threads that practice this new form of business-to-customer relations.

1. Petronas

National oil and gas company Petronas has over 1,000 petrol stations all across Malaysia. However, one branch in Selangor has taken a different approach when replying to comments on social media.

Petronas Setapak frequently posts on Threads with a humorous and familiar tone that are both friendly and witty.

Their posts are often relatable to the working class as well, speaking about things like Monday blues and reminders to fill up on fuel and to drive safely when it’s raining.

2. Subang Parade

While many are familiar with Subang Parade, one of the longest-standing shopping malls in Selangor, its endearing online personality is making visitors even more familiar with it.

Keeping on brand and not forgetting to share relevant topics about new developments on its premises, Subang Parade makes anyone who visits its Threads acocunt feel like they’re talking to an old friend.

They keep things interesting with posts that seem random but somehow strikes up conversations and tons of interactions.

3. AEON Retail

AEON Retail Malaysia, which owns AEON hypermarkets and malls across Malaysia, also grew a personality which many are now familiar with.

On their official Threads account, you’ll find some posts that are relevant to their businesses, and some that are just random yet amusing. Although there are a few promotional content among AEON’s posts, the captions and responses display personality rather than a by-the-book marketing writeup.

4. Watsons

Health and beauty retailer Watsons is its own character on Threads, with posts that range from simple health tips to talking about their favourite scene in Zootopia 2.

One recent post that stood out is about the correct way to pronounce “Watsons”, which sounds like a reference to a scene in one of the Harry Potter movies. This drew many comments from Malaysians, who shared their own way of pronouncing the brand’s name.

Although Watsons has an extensive chain of stores all around the country, their personality on social media offers a safe space where both the brand and consumers can crack jokes together, or get friendly reminders to stay hydrated.

5. RTM

Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM), the oldest broadcaster in the country, has also jumped on the Threads bandwagon to let their personality shine. Many of their posts share good morning wishes and fun facts about their network, along with programs that are airing on their channels.

The language they use is casual and friendly, which garners a lot of responses from other Threads users. Even a simple post asking “Lunch kat mana?” (Where are you having lunch?) is met with tons of amusing comments from the public.

Threads has quickly become a comfortable, low-pressure forum for Malaysians across generations, enabling open talks, humorous humour, cultural insights, and personal expression in a way that feels more relaxed than the intensity sometimes seen on X (formerly Twitter).

While X continues to serve as a central location for real-time news, Threads is similar to a public group chat where interactions are more personal, advertising is less obtrusive, and the algorithm favors truly enjoyable content.

