Who’s The Malaysian Man Spotted In South Korean Hit TV Series Taxi Driver?

South Korean action crime series Taxi Driver became a hot topic on Threads recently after a Malaysian man was spotted in episode four of its third and latest season.

Appearing alongside the series’ lead actor, Lee Je-hoon, the man delivered lines in Malay, shouting “Woi! Nak pegi mana woi! Handphone aku bodoh! Eh sial kau nak pergi mana?” (Hey! where are you going! That’s my handphone, stupid! Eh where are you going?).

So, a Malaysian man in an acclaimed South Korean TV show speaking Bahasa Melayu? Now that’s something you don’t see every day.

This brief scene lit up the local K-Drama community on Threads as they asked each other who this man is, and how he managed to land a role with Bahasa Melayu lines in the hit show.

“Who is this man? How did he get this role? I want to do it too,” one user posted on Threads with the scene attached.

Many on social media were impressed that a Malaysian actor made it into the South Korean drama industry, singing praises for his achievement.

Some also claimed to know him personally, and said that he also works as a tour guide there.

The actor is from Selangor and is a film and acting graduate of a South Korean university

Through a post on Threads, Amir Haiqal Azhar shared that he is originally from Semenyih, Selangor, and has been living in South Korea for seven years.

“I studied Film and Acting at Konkuk University, and after I graduated, I continued my career in acting,” he said.

In a separate post, Amir also shared that he appeared in the drama “A Shop For Killers” season one for a brief moment, as well as a movie titled “Hideaway” which was released on 19 November in South Korea.

According to an interview with Malay Mail, Amir shared that he is still quite new to the entertainment industry, with less than two years of acting experience under his belt.

He also does sketch comedy on YouTube and has three unreleased independent films in which he stars as the main character. Amir and his director are planning to publish these films at a few film festivals in Malaysia next year.

In the interview, the actor also mentioned a new K-Drama he is starring in, but he couldn’t say more about it except that it is being aired in 2026.

