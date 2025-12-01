Rising Numbers Of Male Youth Suicides In Malaysia A Worrying Trend

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

There’s an alarming increase in male youth suicide cases in Malaysia, particularly the ones in the workforce.

Data covering the period from 2020 to October 2025 showed that more than 80% of the 5,857 reported suicide cases involve men. Out of these cases, 1,813 involved individuals aged between 15 and 30.

The data was shared by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) at a closed-door Youth Roundtable on Early Intervention for Youth Suicide last week.

Reactions from the public vary. Some expressed not being surprised seeing how salaries remain low while the cost of living continue rising. These men are also further hurt by rigid gender expectations, such as the ‘’men must be tough, strong, and not cry’’ belief that’s often reinforced by the patriarchal system or toxic men’s rights figures.

It’s also hard for those who are struggling to seek help due to the stigma related to mental health. The topic of mental health still remains taboo in Malaysia for some due to misunderstanding, fear, and ignorance.

Something must be done

Minister of Youth and Sports Hannah Yeoh, who was present at the conference, expressed deep concern about the rise in the number of suicide cases among men and the possibility that many incidents remain unreported.

She also warned how insensitive media reporting could trigger ‘’copycat’’ incidents. She stressed the need for comprehensive training across the entire ecosystem, adding how youth testimonies showed those who are struggling are afraid to reach out due to judgement from peers and the adults around them.

Worryingly, the data showed there are rising cases of suicide among children and the elderly too. Selangor has the highest number of suicides, followed by Johor, Kuala Lumpur, and Penang.

Where to seek for help and support?

There are people out there who genuinely care for those who are struggling and are able to provide support. In trying times, people often need to be felt heard first.

If speaking to your loved ones feel daunting, there are professionals out there who may be able to help and support you better.

Here are some contacts that could benefit you or someone you know who requires help.

Mental Health Psychosocial Support Service

Tel: 03-2935 9935 or 014-322 3392

Talian Kasih

Tel: 15999 or Whatsapp 019-2615999

Befrienders KL

Tel: 03-7627 2929

Website: www.befrienders.org.my/centre-in-malaysia

Talian Buddy Bear (For children, toll-free, 6pm-12am)

Tel: 1800-18-BEAR or 1800-18-2327

FB Messenger: buddybear.humankind

MySejahtera Digital Healthcare

In the app, click on ‘MyMinda.’

