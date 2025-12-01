Perodua Just Launched Its First EV But People Are Talking About The Monthly Battery Rental

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Local car manufacturer Perodua recently launched the QV-E, the first Malaysian-made electric vehicle (EV), which comes with a price tag of RM80,000 per unit excluding insurance and battery.

The model name, which stands for “Quest for Visionary-Electric”, was developed as part of national efforts to strengthen the EV ecosystem in Malaysia, Berita Harian reported.

Perodua’s QV-E runs on a Lithium Iron Phosphate battery with a capacity of 52.5 kilowatts and offers a travel range of 445 kilometers — depending on driving style, temperature, and road conditions.

It is also equipped with some state-of-the-art safety features like the Child Detection and Warning System which detects movement and vital signs like breathing sounds, even under the cover of fabrics.

Many on social media are talking about the monthly battery subscription

According to automotive news portal paultan.org, owners of Perodua’s EV must subscribe to Battery as a Service (BaaS), a monthly payment scheme of RM275 (RM297 after 8% SST) which is to be paid alongside the car’s monthly instalment.

Perodua explained that the BaaS scheme addresses major EV concerns — battery replacement costs and poor resale value, not to mention the issue of safe battery disposal.

The car company said that with it owning the “liability” that comes with the battery, QV-E owners will have peace of mind.

So, would-be buyers beware: purchasing the RM80,000 QV-E comes with an extra monthly battery subscription that lasts nine years.

On social media, Malaysians share their mixed reactions regarding the battery leasing scheme, with some still confused over how it works and others feeling like it’s a deal-breaker due to the extra monthly commitment.

A few also wondered what happens if they miss a payment for the battery subscription.

What’s under the hood of the Perodua QV-E?

Boasting an impressive 204 horsepower and 285nm of torque, the QV-E might be Perodua’s most powerful and fastest accelerating car ever (0-100kmh in 7.5 seconds in Sport Mode).

According to Paul Tan, the car hit a top speed of 165kmh during a test run on Sepang’s international circuit.

DC fast charging takes the QV-E’s battery from 30% to 80% in just 30 minutes, while home AC charging will take eight hours to bring it from zero to a full charge, according to the official brochure.

The car also comes packed with all sorts of quality-of-life features such as a digital rear-view mirror, 10.25-inch touchscreen multimedia unit, wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay, wireless charger, 360 degree surround view monitor, driving video recorder, tyre pressure monitoring system, and the Child Presence Detection feature.

