Syahredzan Johan Corrects MyParliament Attendance Data, Believes Website Could Be Developed Further

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Bangi MP Syahredzan Johan recently corrected his Parliament attendance record on Twitter and explained how the data got it wrong.

Syahredzan referred to the website MyParliament which tracks the attendance and almost everything our members of parliament do.

He pointed out the slight mistake on the website concerning his attendance record. Syahredzan said the record showed that he attended 218 out of 221 days with an attendance rate of 98.6%, which isn’t true.

There is a website that tracks MP’s involvement in Parliament, including their speeches and attendence. The data is taken from the official hansard.



I think the website is pretty good. And it can be expanded to cover more things and it is a way to keep track on your own MP.… pic.twitter.com/8FRN7ciyTC — Syahredzan Johan (@syahredzan) November 26, 2025

He clarified that he only missed two days because he took two days off for his daughter’s birth.

He added they identified the mistake dated 3 November 2025. The website noted he was absent that day but Syahredzan said he was present as recorded in the Hansard.

I pride myself in my Parliamentary attendance, so felt the need to put this on record. Bangi MP Syahredzan Johan

Despite the slight error, Syahredzan praised the website and believes it could be developed further to include more things to track MPs.

A check on MyParliament showed that the data has been corrected. Syahredzan now has an attendance record of 99.1% (222/224 days).

Is the attendance record that important?

Twitter user Ernest said the MyParliament website was probably built using AI and got its information from data scraping.

However, AI isn’t foolproof and there may be errors. He suggested the MyMP website as a better alternative to track MPs, citing this particular site has lasted longer and is kept updated by human volunteers.

READ MORE: Malaysian MPs Made Into 8Bit RPG Characters: See How They Rank

READ MORE: Who Is The Funniest MP In Parliament? MyMP Has The Answer

The discussion about the attendance record of members of parliament also brought up another interesting issue: How does one determine whether a MP actually attended the whole meeting?

Some users believe MPs could only be marked for full attendance if they were present for the whole meeting and not disappearing to the lounge after a few minutes or so.

Meanwhile, others said the attendance record means little because a MP could just sit through the meeting and provide no valuable contributions.

That website was probably built upon AI and had it to scrap the data, where AI hallucinations had led the error you had seen there



A better alternative (which has lasted far longer and has human volunteers) is @MYMPv2 and it has your correct attendance and more: pic.twitter.com/1yj46WOPpb — Ernest is: in Hong Kong! 🇭🇰🥟🥢 (@ErnestOnPT) November 26, 2025

Sbb i've been to parliament few times and saw many parliamentarian masuk kejap then keluar. Ada yg lepas tu duduk kat lounge, sedangkan perbahasan sedang berlangsung. — Y.M Faqry Ashmar (@fachriasmar) November 26, 2025

Attendance + Berbahas. Kalu attend sampai tgh mlm, tapi % berbahas rendah baik tak yah attend. Skop kerja MP ialah berbahas usul parlimen sewaktu diparlimen dan mengundi usul — Tiada Nama (@user945272031) November 28, 2025

Attending parliament is a big deal? Where 90% of the time the occupants talk nonsense and curse each other, if parliament is replaced with zoo negara it would make little difference, both make nonsensical noise and are of little benefit to the people, — Manivannan Letchumanan (@maniletchumanan) November 27, 2025

Attendance cemerlang tapi tak bising pasal rasuah pun no point jugak. Nah sticker bintang untuk anda. — awg.nsh_. (@awgnsh_) November 26, 2025

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.