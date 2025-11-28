TRP
Syahredzan Johan Corrects MyParliament Attendance Data, Believes Website Could Be Developed Further
Syahredzan Johan Corrects MyParliament Attendance Data, Believes Website Could Be Developed Further

Bangi MP Syahredzan Johan explained why he took two days off.

November 28, 2025

Bangi MP Syahredzan Johan recently corrected his Parliament attendance record on Twitter and explained how the data got it wrong.

Syahredzan referred to the website MyParliament which tracks the attendance and almost everything our members of parliament do.

He pointed out the slight mistake on the website concerning his attendance record. Syahredzan said the record showed that he attended 218 out of 221 days with an attendance rate of 98.6%, which isn’t true.

He clarified that he only missed two days because he took two days off for his daughter’s birth.

He added they identified the mistake dated 3 November 2025. The website noted he was absent that day but Syahredzan said he was present as recorded in the Hansard.

I pride myself in my Parliamentary attendance, so felt the need to put this on record.

Bangi MP Syahredzan Johan

Despite the slight error, Syahredzan praised the website and believes it could be developed further to include more things to track MPs.

A check on MyParliament showed that the data has been corrected. Syahredzan now has an attendance record of 99.1% (222/224 days).

Is the attendance record that important?

Twitter user Ernest said the MyParliament website was probably built using AI and got its information from data scraping.

However, AI isn’t foolproof and there may be errors. He suggested the MyMP website as a better alternative to track MPs, citing this particular site has lasted longer and is kept updated by human volunteers.

The discussion about the attendance record of members of parliament also brought up another interesting issue: How does one determine whether a MP actually attended the whole meeting?

Some users believe MPs could only be marked for full attendance if they were present for the whole meeting and not disappearing to the lounge after a few minutes or so.

Meanwhile, others said the attendance record means little because a MP could just sit through the meeting and provide no valuable contributions.

