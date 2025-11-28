Storm Senyar Weakens, But Rainy Episodes Might Still Continue In Peninsular

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Tropical Storm Senyar made landfall on the coast of Selangor and Negeri Sembilan at around midnight and was now in the middle of the peninsula. The storm is expected to continue eastward towards the South China Sea.

Upon reaching Peninsular Malaysia, the meteorological department (MetMalaysia) said Storm Senyar has weakened and thus, has been downgraded to a low-pressure weather system this morning.

MetMalaysia director-general Hisham Anip said despite the weakening weather system, raincloud formation activities are still active. The situation could still potentially cause continuous heavy rain, strong winds, and stormy seas, especially in areas like Pahang and Terengganu.

The weather pattern is expected to continue until tomorrow.

The public is advised to contact the MetMalaysia hotline at 1-300-22-1638 for further information.

They can also get latest weather updates through MetMalaysia’s official website, the myCuaca app [Google Play, App Store], and the department’s official social media channels [Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | TikTok].

What is Storm Senyar and how has it affected Malaysia?

Storm Senyar is described as an extremely rare and deadly tropical cyclone that brought heavy rains to Peninsular Malaysia and Sumatra in November 2025.

Senyar developed in the Strait of Melaka from a low-pressure area that formed on 22 November. It further intensified into a cyclone before making landfall on northern Sumatra near midnight on 26 November.

The storm began affecting Peninsular Malaysia on 27 November, making landfall on the west coast in the early hours of 28 November, hitting the areas between Banting and Port Dickson at about 1am before dissipating as it crossed inland.

It’s the second tropical cyclone recorded in the Straits of Melaka after Tropical Storm Vamei which struck southern Peninsular Malaysia on 26 December 2001. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Greg hit Sabah on 26 December 1996.

Storm Senyar is considered unusual because Malaysia lies near the equator and rarely sees cyclones formed so close.

Storm Senyar has caused areas in Selangor, Terengganu, Pahang, Perlis, Perak, Kelantan, and Negeri Sembilan to flood. The floods displaced many people, forcing those who were able to move to stay in temporary relief centres (PPS).

The heavy rainfall also caused water levels at five water stations to exceed danger levels: Sungai Dungun in Kuala Jengai, Dungun; Sungai Tebak in Jambatan Tebak, Kemaman; Sungai Tumpat in Kampung Baru, Kemasik, Kemaman; Sungai Chalok at Chalok Bridge, Setiu; and Sungai Setiu at Kampung Bukit, Setiu.

Meanwhile, two water stations – Sungai Setiu at Kampung Besut, Setiu, and Sungai Marang at Pengkalan Berangan Bridge, Marang – exceeded the warning level.

Due to the inclement weather, aviation authorities such as the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) have issued travel advisories to ensure safety.

