MACC Summons Albert Tei & Sofia For Questioning, Sofia Denies Being Shamsul’s Proxy

Former senior political secretary to the prime minister, Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin, has lodged a police report against businessman Albert Tei.

Shamsul filed the report in Gum Gum, Sabah at 5.05pm yesterday (26 November) after Tei claimed Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim instructed him to record conversations involving Sabah politicians.

Tei has also claimed that Shamsul received RM629,000 from him, allegedly linking the latter to a corruption scandal.

Shamsul said he believes the accusations were a ploy to tarnish the prime minister’s image and to bring down the government ‘’undemocratically’’ since the Sabah election campaign period has started.

This issue has caused Shamsul to resign from his post as Anwar’s senior political secretary yesterday. Former economy minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli has previously urged Anwar and Shamsul to lodge a police report to challenge the claims in court.

MACC summons Albert Tei and a woman

According to Free Malaysia Today, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has summoned Tei and a woman named Sofia Rini Buyong to its Putrajaya headquarters on 1 December to assist in an investigation.

Tei previously leaked a video where he was discussing with several Sabah politicians concerning mineral exploration licenses in the state. In the video, there was a woman allegedly identified as Sofia who claimed to be acting as a proxy for Shamsul.

Sofia denies being the proxy

However, Sofia has denied being Shamsul’s proxy, calling the allegations false and malicious. She claimed she had never met or held any discussions with Anwar nor has she spoken to Shamsul regarding attempts to obtain mining licenses.

She claimed Tei arranged the meeting to meet her and the recording was made without her knowledge. She added Tei repeatedly tried to push his own narrative and urged her to confirm his version of events during the meeting.

Sofia also said Tei’s claim that he handed money over to Shamsul to be false, adding that the three of them did not discuss the issue.

She has sought legal counsel and lodged a police report to investigate Tei’s claims.

Tei currently faces trial on two counts of giving bribes.

