SUV With “Wiggly” Wheels And Flat Tyres Spotted At Bandar Utama

A red Proton X50 was recently seen clumsily rolling along a road in Bandar Utama with wiggling wheels and flat tyres.

In a video posted on Threads, the rear of the vehicle appears to have been caved in as well, with the boot door bent inwards and the windshield smashed.

It shows signs of having been involved in a traffic accident but the driver decided that it’s still okay to drive the car in its poor condition.

Many wondered why the driver or owner of the car did not call for a towing service, which usually comes free with the car’s insurance provider.

Others were simply in awe, dropping humorous comments expressing their disbelief after seeing the driver continuing their journey despite the car’s damaged state.

In a separate incident last weekend, a video of a Range Rover driving recklessly in Kuala Lumpur with a completely shredded rear tyre went viral on social media.

The tyre was practically non-existent and the vehicle was basically driving on its alloy rims. The driver eventually stopped and was confronted by a motorist.

The driver of the Range Rover had two passengers with him in the car: a woman in the front passenger seat, and a man in the rear seat.

According to media reports, police found that the driver tested positive for drugs.

City traffic chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa said a urine test was conducted after the driver presented himself on the morning of the same day.

“The driver tested positive for ketamine, amphetamine and meth. He has been detained at the Dang Wangi police headquarters,” Mohd Zamzuri said.

In case you didn’t know, driving with flat tyres could cause severe damage on the car’s rims, suspensions and alignment. Furthermore, the flat and damaged tyres could cause the vehicle to lose control, potentially placing the driver, passengers, and other road users in potential danger.

If your car has a flat tyre, there are two ways to solve the issue: replace the tyre with the spare one in the trunk (if you know how to or if there are good samaritans nearby to help), or call your insurance provider as they usually offer free towing services to nearby workshops.

Should your vehicle have two or more flat tyres, call for a tow service right away, unless you carry four spare tyres in your car for some reason.

Don’t drive with “wiggly” wheels as that’s an indication that they’re not securely attached to the car. Continuing to drive with wobbling wheels could potentially result in further damages to the car, and thus having to spend more money for repairs.

