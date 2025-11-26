Anyone In Saujana Utama Missing A Tortoise?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A routine commute turned unexpectedly eventful this morning when a local woman discovered a tortoise attempting to cross an intersection, and decided to intervene.

Threads user Farra was on her way to work at 9am in Saujana Utama, Selangor when she chanced upon the lost tortoise.

In her video, she could be heard shrieking when she spotted the reptile blocking her path.

The shriek was warranted as a car had almost run over the tortoise but fate intervened.

After a brief moment of panic, she picked up the tortoise and placed it in her car to prevent it from being run over.

“Orang-orang saujana utama nak tanya ni kura-kura siapa yang melintas jalan pukul 9 pagi? Saya ni nak pergi kerja,” she posted.

Farra updated that the tortoise was now at her house and her mother was already feeding it fresh vegetables.

Her father meanwhile said he would place the tortoise by a stream later at night.

The tortoise, estimated to be a pet or abandoned animal, is currently living comfortably in Farra’s house.

Authorities have yet to comment, mostly because nobody has informed any authorities.

For now, the tortoise remains the newest, albeit slowest, member of the household, pending a final family decision on whether it will become a permanent resident or return to nature.

Meanwhile, it is hoped that the owner of the tortoise will spot Farra’s Threads post or this story, and claim the poor lost reptile.

