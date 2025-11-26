Anwar’s Political Secretary Shamsul Iskandar Resigns Amid Corruption Claims, Here’s What We Know So Far

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

On 25 November, Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin announced his resignation as Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s senior political secretary. Anwar has accepted Shamsul’s resignation today (26 November) and thanked him for his service.

Shamsul is now embroiled in an investigation by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) after a businessman, Albert Tei, claimed he had transferred more than RM600,000 to Shamsul. Tei has previously been linked to a high-profile mineral mining scandal in Sabah.

Shamsul claimed this was an attack against him to potentially tarnish the Madani government’s image.

Kenyataan Media

25 November 2025



Saya difahamkan ada percubaan untuk menyerang saya dengan perkara yang boleh merosakkan imej kerajaan Madani.



Justeru saya mengambil keputusan untuk mempertahankan diri saya daripada serangan ini.



Saya juga pagi tadi telah menyerahkan surat… — Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin (@shamsuliskandar) November 25, 2025

Amidst news of his resignation, former PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli urged Shamsul and Anwar to sue Tei and challenge the claims in court.

Here’s how the problem allegedly started.

Tei makes an entrance

In late 2024, Tei recorded himself discussing the alleged bribery of several Sabah assemblymen. He was charged in the Kota Kinabalu Special Corruption Court with two counts of offering RM350,000 to two former assemblymen.

He then intensified his attacks on Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GBS) – Pakatan Harapan administration after his mineral license applications were cancelled.

Shamsul happened to be Tei’s latest target on his journey to ‘’expose corruption’’ in the system.

Tei claimed Shamsul is involved in a mining scandal

Tei threw the first salvo by claiming he provided RM629,000 to Shamsul, who assured him that the funds would be recoverable through political channels in Sabah.

Tei compiled a dossier exceeding 300 pages, which included WhatsApp screenshots and receipts to back his allegations.

Tei claimed Shamsul used the funds for renovations and more

Tei accused Shamsul of using some of those payments for home renovations, furnishing, and fixtures for two properties- one in Bangsar and another a government official residence in Putrajaya.

Shamsul allegedly furnished his homes with leather furniture, dining tables, a home theatre system, washing machine, clothes dryer, and a massage chair.

Tei also shared before and after pictures of Shamsul’s home in Putrajaya. The images showed the upgraded furniture, bed, lights, and curtains.

Tei claimed Shamsul bought premium cigars and more

Tei added that Shamsul spent thousands on premium cigars and suit tailoring services. He also revealed a copy of the tailor’s receipt with Shamsul’s body measurement.

He also showed a WhatsApp screenshot of Shamsul asking for money while he was abroad in December 2023.

Tei claimed Shamsul received more money

Tei claimed Shamsul received this much, so far:

RM20,000 on 8 November in Kota Kinabalu

RM100,000 on 24 November 2023 in Kuala Lumpur

RM100,000 on 15 December 2023 in Bukit Puching

RM50,000 on 22 January 2024 in Kuala Lumpur

RM50,000 on 26 April 2024 in Kuala Lumpur

USD6,000 (approx RM24,794.18) on 3 October 2024 in Kuala Lumpur.

Who is Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin?

Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin grew up in Melaka and completed his primary and secondary education in the state. He completed his upper secondary at Sultan Alam Shah Islamic College in Selangor. He went on to obtain his law degree in International Islamic University Malaysia.

He started his journey into politics when he became the Chief of PKR’s youth in 2007 after the leader, Mohamad Ezam Mohd Nor, left the post in 2006.

He contested for the Tangga Batu parliamentary seat in 2004 and the Dungun parliamentary seat in 2008 but lost both times.

Shamsul was finally elected to the federal Parliament in 2013 after winning the Bukit Katil seat, defeating heavyweight opponent, the Melaka Chief Minister, Mohd Ali Rustam.

In 2014, he was elected a vice-president of PKR together with Rafizi Ramli, Nurul Izzah Anwar, and Tian Chua. Shamsul did not re-contest for the leadership of PKR’s youth wing.

On 11 December 2013, he was charged with being responsible for Malaysia’s post-General Election rally 2013 or Blackout 505. He was acquitted on 16 May 2018 and all charges were dropped.

Shamsul became a member of the Cabinet after Pakatan Harapan’s victory in the 14th General Election. He assumed the role of Deputy Minister of Primary Industries under Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s administration.

He served as Anwar’s senior political secretary from December 2022 to his resignation in November 2025.

