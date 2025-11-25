ETS3 Set To Go From KL Direct To JB From 12 December Onwards

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Those who regularly commute between Kuala Lumpur and Johor Bahru will soon rejoice after the new high-speed electric train service (ETS3) will connect both cities starting 12 December 2025.

The ETS3 will run between KL Sentral and Johor Bahru Sentral with an expected journey time of three and half hours depending on the service, according to The Star.

Paul Tan’s Automotive News quoted Johor works, transportation, infrastructure and communication committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh as saying that a total of 12 trips will be offered daily: Eight trips on the Kuala Lumpur to Johor Bahru route, two on the Johor Bahru to Padang Besar route and two on the Johor Bahru to Butterworth route.

At time of press, train operator KTM Berhad (KTMB) has not revealed ticket prices for the ETS3 from KL to Johor Bahru.

Previously, to get from KL to Johor Bahru, commuters would need to take the ETS from KL Sentral to Gemas, Negeri Sembilan, and then switch to ETS3 to continue their journey to JB Sentral.

ECRL is 89% complete as of October 2025

While the ETS3 connects the capital to the south, the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) is will underway to link Kuala Lumpur to the east coast.

According to a Berita Harian report, Executive Officer or Malaysia Rail Link Berhad (MRL) Datuk Seri Darwis Abdul Razak said the ECRL project is 89 percent complete as of October this year.

The rail project covers 665 kilometers, connecting Kota Bahru in Kelantan through Terengganu and Pahang, and westward into Selangor.

Based on earlier media reports, the ECRL project will have two phases:

Phase one will connect Kota Bahru and Gombak and is expected to be completed by December 2026, with operations beginning in January 2027.

Phase two links Gombak with Port Klang and is targeted for completion in December 2027, with operations starting in January 2028.

The ECRL will cut significant travel time. For example, it will take only four hours from Kota Bahru to Gombak, according to its operator. It will also handle freight, shifting cargo from road to rail.

By linking the east coast states with the Klang Valley, it’s expected to boost economic development along the route.

