DOSM: Gender Gap Index Shows Large Disparity Between Men And Women In Malaysia

The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) recently published the Malaysia Gender Gap Index (MGGI) 2025, an annual publication which presents the gender gap in the country for the year 2017 to 2024.

Its data focuses on four sub-indexes covering 14 indicators: Economic participation and opportunity, educational attainment, health and survival, and political empowerment.

In the MGGI 2025 report, the gaps between male and female citizens are measured with a score between 1.000 (parity) and 0.000 (imparity). Each sub-index contributes to an overall score.

Overall gender gap in Malaysia

Based on the sub-index categories, there is an obvious disparity in the gender gap that favours men. Here’s a breakdown of each sub-index, its scores, and its indicators for men and women in Malaysia for the year 2024.

Economic Participation and Opportunity – Score: 0.703

Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) was lower for women (56.5%) compared to men (83%).

As for estimated earned income, women received RM93.08 for every RM100 in salaries and wages received by men. The index indicated that men receive an average of RM45,108 per year while women earn RM41,988.

Women made up more than quarter, or 27.1% of high job positions such as legislators, senior officials and managers while men took up 72.9%.

Meanwhile, the percentage of women as professional and technical workers were less than men. Women accounted for 41.1% while men made up 58.9% of workers in this category.

Educational Attainment – Score: 1.073

The literacy rate (15-64 years old) between men and women showed no difference as both were measured at 97.7 percent.

However, the gross enrollment rate for women were much higher than men. The largest difference is seen at the tertiary education level, where 56.4% of women are enrolled whereas only 37% are men.

Health and Survival – Score: 0.962

The health and survival index showed that women have a much higher life expectancy compared to men. The lifespan of women is stated to be 77.6 years while men are shown to have an average life expectancy of 72.7 years.

Data for sex ratios at birth indicated that 940 female babies were born for every 1,000 male babies.

Political Empowerment – Score: 0.096

In politics, women made up 13.5% of parliament members, while 16.1% of women held ministerial positions in the government.

Source: Department of Statistics Malaysia

Five states have the largest gender gap, with scores below 0.700

According to the index, five Malaysian states have the largest gender gap, with scores below 0.700.

The states are Johor (0.687), Melaka (0.695), Sarawak (0.695), Pahang (0.698), and Penang (0.699), with Johor having the largest gender gap.

Men in Johor make up more of the labour force and earn more than women. They also take up more senior and managerial positions compared to women. There are also more male professional and technical workers in Johor compared to women.

Women, however, make up a much higher percentage in tertiary education enrolment compared to men in Johor.

Source: Department of Statistics Malaysia

How does Malaysia compare with the world?

A table in the report shows that Malaysia ranks 15th in the East Asia and Pacific region, and 108th in the global gender gap index with a score of 0.681.

Meanwhile, Indonesia is at 10th place in the region rankings and a global ranking of 97 with a score of 0.692.

Singapore ranks 4th in the East Asia region and 47th globally, holding a score of 0.748.

The Philippines ranked the highest out of all the South East Asian countries at 3rd place in the regional rankings and 13th globally with a score of 0.792.

The country with the smallest gender gap in the region is New Zealand, ranking number five in the world with a score of 0.827.

Source: Department of Statistics Malaysia

Why does the gender gap matter and what does it mean for Malaysia?

Gender gaps in economic participation represent untapped potential. By closing this gap, Malaysia could benefit from more inclusive economic growth.

Women’s underrepresentation in leadership roles may limit diversity of thought, innovation, and could restrain progress on gender-responsive economic policies.

The gap in political empowerment likely reflects deeper social and cultural barriers: norms about gender roles, political recruitment, and possibly institutional biases.

Improving the education parity (which is relatively strong) is not enough by itself; translating educational gains into economic and political power is a bigger challenge.

The MGGI has fluctuated but shows modest improvements and setbacks. For example, in 2022 it was 0.694 and in 2023 it rose to 0.705, according to a DOSM statement in December 2024.

