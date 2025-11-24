Monsoon Floods Hit Malaysia, Thousands Evacuated, Some Stranded In Thailand

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Torrential rain from a persistent low-pressure system has triggered widespread flooding in Malaysia, forcing thousands to evacuate as rivers surge past alert levels.

The states hit by floods, from most to least severe include:

Kelantan Perak Perlis Kedah Penang Terengganu Selangor Sarawak

Meanwhile, nearly 4,000 Malaysians stranded by severe flooding in southern Thailand are receiving coordinated government support, highlighting the regional scope of this monsoon crisis.

Domestic Floods: More States Affected, Evacuees on the Rise

As the northeast monsoon batters the peninsula, Kedah has become the latest state to be hit by flooding. According to The Star, more than 2,112 people have already been evacuated in Kedah, Kelantan, and Terengganu.

In Kelantan, evacuee counts have jumped from 1,170 to 1,623 people across 12 temporary relief centres, particularly in Kota Bharu, Tumpat, and Bachok.

Over in Perlis, more than 200 flood victims from Padang Besar have been housed in schools and mosque halls.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) on Sunday (23 November) issued a severe continuous rain warning for five Kelantan districts — Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Bharu, Bachok and Pasir Puteh — valid through 25 November.

Source: MetMalaysia

According to a report by New Straits Times, more than 11,000 Malaysians from 3,839 families have been displaced across seven states, with 60 temporary relief centers opened as of 6am this morning (24 November).

Berita Harian reported 10,566 people from eight states (including 44 people in Sarawak) were affected by the floods as of 9am today, with 66 temporary relief centers opened.

Astro Awani reported 11,237 flood victims across eight states as of 11am, with Kelantan seeing the highest number of evacuees at 8,640.

Meanwhile, Malaysians have shared their flood ordeal over all major social media platforms, showing the severity of the situation in their areas.

Early this morning, severe thunderstorm warnings were also issued for portions of Pahang, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Negeri Sembilan, and Melaka.

Malaysians Stranded in Flood-Hit Southern Thailand

Adding a cross-border dimension to the crisis, around 4,000 Malaysians, reportedly students, teachers, and families, are stranded in Hat Yai and other parts of southern Thailand due to severe flooding, Malay Mail reported.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi confirmed that Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry is working closely with the Thai government and the Malaysian Consulate in Songkhla to provide support.

Heavy vehicles may be deployed to transport stranded Malaysians home once water levels ease.

According to The Star, the Defence Ministry has expressed readiness to assist Thailand if a more serious rescue operation becomes necessary. For those still in the flood zone, the Malaysian Consulate in Songkhla has urged locals to follow safety instructions, stay updated on weather developments, and use the consular hotlines for help.

The situation remains fluid and precarious, with the potential for further rain, rising rivers, and cross-border disruptions. As the government steps up coordination, both domestic and overseas Malaysians are being closely watched and supported.

