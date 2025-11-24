Kelantan Has Malaysia’s Lowest Food Prices Right Now, Here’s How Other States Compare

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

If you want cheap food, you’ll have to head to Kelantan. Data from the Department of Statistics (DOSM) has confirmed that Kelantan faced the lowest inflation rate (0.1%) in October 2025.

Six states recorded increases above the national inflation level (1.3%), namely Johor (1.9%), Negeri Sembilan (1.7%), Selangor (1.6%), Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur (1.6%), Melaka (1.4%), and Terengganu (1.4%).

Meanwhile, the remaining 10 states increased below and equal to the national inflation rate.

How is this possible?

Malaysia’s inflation was moderated to 1.3% in October 2025 with the increase mainly driven by a slower decrease in the Food & Beverages group (1.5%) and Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas & Other Fuels (1.1%). In other words, prices for goods and services in Malaysia are about 1.3% higher than they were a year ago.

At the same time, some categories saw decreases such as Information & Communication (-2.4%), Clothing & Footwear (-0.3%), and Transport (-0.2%).

On a monthly basis (October vs September), overall prices went down by about -0.1%. This suggests that prices are not rising quickly, but slightly decreasing month-to-month.

Compared to other countries, Malaysia’s 1.3% inflation was lower than in Vietnam (3.3%), Indonesia (2.9%) and the Republic of Korea (2.4%). However, the rate was higher than China (0.2%) and Thailand (-0.8%).

TLDR: If you’re budgeting or sorting your finances, keep in mind that it’s a mild inflation. It’s not a steep rise, but a rise nonetheless.

Image: DOSM

