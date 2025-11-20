Treats For All As Bask Bear Coffee & Toasties Sponsors VM2026 

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Bask Bear Coffee & Toasties recently announced its support for Visit Malaysia 2026 in a major sponsorship that benefits 100,000 foreign tourists and all Malaysians through a unique plan that promises to shake up the coffee scene.

To signify Malaysian warmth and hospitality, Bask Bear Coffee & Toasties will sponsor RM1.2 million worth of coffee for 100,000 foreign tourists through a “Buy 1-Free 1” offer for its unique Aren series, which uses Aren Sugar, a caramel-tasty, healthier option over brown sugar or even honey.

Not leaving out Malaysians, the home-grown coffee brand has a best-value in the market deal for them. Malaysians can join a Bask Bear Club plan that gives them a free Americano daily for only RM29 per month, equivalent to only 97 sen per cup.

Dato’ Sri Tiong King Sing (3rd from left), Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, presenting a Smart Partnership Certificate to Bryan Loo (2nd from right), Founder and CEO of Loob Holding Sdn Bhd, officially marking the collaboration between Tourism Malaysia and Bask Bear Coffee & Toasties in support of Visit Malaysia 2026. Also pictured are mascots Wira, Manja and Brader BLE, symbolising the spirit of friendship and Malaysian hospitality.

Mohd Amirul Rizal Abdul Rahim (left), Senior Director of Advertising & Digital Division and Head of Secretariat, Visit Malaysia 2026; Bryan Loo (4th from left), Founder and CEO of Loob Holding Sdn Bhd; Dato’ Sri Tiong King Sing (4th from right), Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture; Sammy Chan (2nd from right), Marketing Director of Loob Holding; and Samuel Lee Thai Hung (right), Deputy Director-General of Promotion (II), Tourism Malaysia, posing with Visit Malaysia 2026 mascots Wira and Manja alongside Brader BLE, the Bask Bear Coffee mascot, following the announcement of the collaboration between Tourism Malaysia and Bask Bear Coffee & Toasties for Visit Malaysia 2026.

Bask Bear Coffee & Toasties, a proudly Malaysian brand, announced its collaboration with Tourism Malaysia at an event witnessed by Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Dato Sri Tiong King Sing.

Founder and CEO of brand owner, Loob Holding Sdn Bhd, Bryan Loo, said Bask Bear Coffee & Toasties was the first Malaysian lifestyle brand to roll out such a large-scale sponsorship for VM2026 that benefits both foreign tourists and Malaysians.

“We want to support Tourism Malaysia’s efforts to attract foreign tourists to visit and enjoy the various attractive destinations. What better way than for overseas visitors to be introduced to our very special Gula Aren series with the ingredients sourced from Borneo? So, they will get one cup free whenever they purchase any Aren Aerocano, Aren Latte or Aren Cocoa.

“At the same time, we wish to reward Malaysians who have been our loyal customers. Today, we are rolling out our unique Bask Bear Club plan, which gives you one free Americano daily for one month at only RM29 per month. Customers can opt for other coffees for RM3.90 and add on toasties for only RM9.90 each day.

In support of domestic tourism, we are giving an introductory offer of another month’s supply of Americano for free, so they get two months instead of one,” Loo said. For these early-bird customers, it would mean they get 60 cups for RM29 or under 49 sen per cup.

To make it easy for foreigners to claim their “B1F1” Aren drinks, they only have to take a screenshot of the Bask Bear banner on the official VM2026 website and show their passports at any Bask Bear Coffee & Toasties outlet.

In welcoming the sponsorship by Bask Bear Coffee & Toasties, Tiong called on more Malaysian brands to support the VM2026 campaign as the Ministry hoped for more private sector involvement in tourism promotion.

(Seated from left) Sammy Chan, Marketing Director of Loob Holding Sdn Bhd; Samuel Lee Thai Hung, Deputy Director-General of Promotion (II), Tourism Malaysia; Dato’ Sri Tiong King Sing, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture; Bryan Loo, Founder and CEO of Loob Holding; and Mohd Amirul Rizal Abdul Rahim, Senior Director of Advertising & Digital Division and Head of Secretariat, Visit Malaysia 2026, posing with mascots Wira, Manja and Brader BLE during the Tourism Malaysia–Bask Bear Coffee & Toasties collaboration launch for Visit Malaysia 2026.

Dato’ Sri Tiong King Sing (2nd from right), Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, and Bryan Loo (2nd from left), Founder and CEO of Loob Holding Sdn Bhd, signing the commemorative plaque to officiate the collaboration between Tourism Malaysia and Bask Bear Coffee & Toasties in support of Visit Malaysia 2026.

He hoped that with Bask Bear Coffee & Toasties’ support, the VM2026 campaign targets 47 million international arrivals and RM329 billion in tourism receipts could be achieved.

Loo said at the retail price of RM6.90 for an Americano, the brand’s sponsorship of up to 30 cups each for every Malaysian during this limited-time offer could potentially chalk up a total sponsorship value of RM207 per person.

He added that it was most appropriate for Bask Bear Coffee & Toasties to collaborate with Tourism Malaysia, as the brand was inspired by the basking Malayan Sun Bear, which coincidentally was also the mascot for VM2026.

The launch today featured both the VM2026 mascots Wira and Manja cavorting with Bask Bear Coffee & Toasties’ Brader BLE mascot in a display of “beary” kinship and shared message of local pride, conservation awareness and national hospitality.

“We want visitors to take home not just memories, but a taste of Malaysia’s warmth and culture. Bask Bear Coffee & Toasties was founded on the belief that Malaysia’s own stories, flavours, and spirit can stand proudly on the world stage.

“This collaboration with Tourism Malaysia reflects our continued commitment to that mission of supporting national tourism, promoting local sourcing, and sharing the warmth of Malaysia’s coffee culture with the world,” said Loo.

Loo added that the initiative complements the Government’s move to boost domestic travel under Budget 2026, which grants Malaysians up to RM1,000 in tax relief for local tourism spending.

