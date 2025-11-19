Scaffolding Collapses Near Gombak Toll, ECRL Structure Crushes Car Along MRR2

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A temporary steel canopy belonging to the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) construction site collapsed yesterday afternoon (18 November) onto a passing car along Middle Ring Road 2 (MRR2), sparking concern and prompting an immediate safety shutdown.

Malaysia Rail Link (MRL) said in a statement that it has stopped all construction works and pledged full cooperation with authorities. The project owner said in a statement that the structure, built as part of road works for Road Under Bridge (RUB) #16 in Kampung Sungai Pusu, failed at around 2pm.

A woman in her 40s, driving a Suzuki Swift, was inside the vehicle at the time. Bystanders reportedly helped pull her out from under the fallen beams even before emergency crews arrived and she sustained no injuries from the incident, Berita RTM reported.

The firm said the canopy was initially intended to shield road users from construction debris, and that the dismantling of the temporary structure was scheduled to begin on 20 November, after receiving required approvals.

In its statement, MRL expressed regret over the trauma caused to the driver and the inconvenience to commuters, and pledged “full cooperation” with the authorities. The company also announced that immediate financial assistance would be offered to the vehicle owner while the investigation and claims process unfold.

