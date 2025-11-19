Malaysia Welcomes Giant Pandas At Zoo Negara

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysia has welcomed two giant pandas from China named Chen Xing (male) and Xiao Yue (female).

The pandas arrived at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) yesterday night at 8.30pm.

Both pandas were taken to the Giant Panda Conservation Centre at Zoo Negara, which has been fully upgraded to ensure a conducive, safe, and comfortable environment.

Here, the pandas will stay in mandatory quarantine for a month under the close supervision of a team of experienced veterinarians and keepers before being shown to the general public.

The pandas will remain under Malaysia’s care for 10 years from 2025 to 2035.

The International Cooperation Project on Giant Panda Conservation with the PRC was achieved through an agreement signed on 16 April 2025 by Malaysia’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES) in conjunction with President Xi Jinping’s state visit to Malaysia.

The panda programme marks a symbol of integrity and lingering friendship between both countries.

