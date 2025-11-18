Nor “Phoenix” Diana Loses At Superclash, Vows To Rise Again And Reclaim Her Title

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a bittersweet moment for Malaysian wrestling fans, Nor “Phoenix” Diana’s long and storied APAC Women’s Championship reign ended at the House of Glory Superclash event on 15 November 2025 in Long Island, New York.

Facing off against wrestling legend Mercedes Moné, Diana put up an inspiring fight but ultimately fell to the “Mone Maker” and ceded her title, bringing to a close a 763-day run as champion.

A Night to Remember: Superclash Showdown

The Superclash card, promoted by House of Glory (HOG) in partnership with Big Event EXS, headlined with Diana defending her APAC Women’s Championship — her first title defense on U.S. soil.

The full match video is not available for viewing in Malaysia but wrestling news site Ringside News detailed the highlights of the match, which went as follows:

From the opening bell, Mercedes Moné asserted dominance, but Diana fought back with heart — even landing her signature “Eye of the Phoenix” midway through the match. In a thrilling ebb and flow, Diana landed a cross-body and DN neckbreaker, coming agonisingly close to retaining. However, Moné turned the tide outside the ring, driving Diana into the guardrails before rolling her back in.

Back in the ring, after a near roll-up, Moné struck back hard: a jaw-breaker, followed by her devastating finisher, the Mone Maker, sealed the pinfall and ended Diana’s championship era.

For now, only clips of the match could be found across social media platforms and YouTube.

Reflecting on her long reign as champion before it was snatched from her, Diana took the loss with her head held high knowing that she held on to it for so long.

“I am not only representing APAC, but also Malaysia, other hijabis and every girl that looks like me. If you dream big and believe in yourself, you can achieve it too.



“Tonight, Mercedes took my championship. But you know what? I will get it back. This was only my second time and I promise the Phoenix will rise again and tell the world why I am the flame that never dies,” she said in a post match interview.

Her words captured the weight she carried not just as a champion, but as a symbol of possibility, courage, and representation.

From Kuala Lumpur to the World: The Rise of Phoenix

Nor Diana (real name Syaradeeba Khamarulzaman), born in Kuala Lumpur, made her wrestling debut on 13 February 2016, training under coach Shaukat at Malaysia Pro Wrestling (MyPW).

What began as a dream grew rapidly: by 2019, she had made headlines by defeating four men in a five-way MyPW Wrestlecon match to claim the company’s Wrestlecon Championship.

That achievement caught the world’s attention. Even WWE’s Mustafa Ali publicly praised her, boosting her profile.

At first, Diana wrestled masked — but in December 2018, she lost a “pride vs mask” match and unmasked to reveal her hijab, making a powerful statement about identity and faith.

Nor Diana before she was unmasked. Image: Facebook | Nor “Phoenix” Diana

Her dedication paid off in January 2020 when she made her international debut with Pro-Wrestling: EVE in the UK, defeating Zoe Lucas.

Later, in December 2022, she captured her first APAC Women’s Championship, going on to hold the title for an extraordinary 763 days.

Diana’s journey hasn’t been without its critics — her choice to wrestle in a hijab, and to compete in a male-dominated sport, sparked debate in more conservative circles. However, many support her ambitions and praise her for overcoming barriers to the sport.

