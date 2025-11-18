Finfluencer Regulations Raise Bigger Question: Who’s Policing Medical Misinformation?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The annoying financial gurus or ‘’finfluencers’’ you see online selling unlicensed advice are now subject to a RM10 million fine after the Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) is tightening oversight.

Based on the new rule, finfluencers will need to obtain license or registration from the SC. Failure to do so, they face a fine of up to RM10 million or face imprisonment for up to 10 years or both.

This one bagus 👍 . Macam macam scams sekarang ni. — 🌸 (@dilokakirana) November 18, 2025

While this move is welcomed by many, there’s another type of influencer who people think should face the same punishment as well: the influencers who give unlicensed medical advice online.

Dr Imelda Balchin, a consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist, put forward this idea in a Twitter post and the post garnered support from other people online.

Next…we want influencers to be fined 10M for Unlicensed Medical Advice. — Dr Imelda Balchin (@BalchinImelda) November 17, 2025

Netizens agreed that those selling dubious supplements and cure alls should be scrutinised as it concerns the public’s health. They are surprised that these people were able to give unlicensed medical advice openly without legal ramifications.

To show how dangerous this unsubstantiated claims can be, a user shared about a diabetic patient who allegedly died because they stopped taking medicine from the hospital because a religious teacher told them not to.

Based on the comments coming in, more and more people are tired of seeing such ‘’rubbish content’’ gaining popularity and also the issue of health professionals pushing the sale of supplements.

They hoped there are more licensed and certified medical professionals to share health advice instead.

The threat and dangers of misinformation online, especially concerning health advice, isn’t new, but the threat and danger it poses to the public has been left unchecked for too long.

We’ve seen this issue reach its height during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown when some alleged medical professionals were hawking dubious cures and claims. To manage this, some countries are forming their own laws to oversee the growing issue.

Recently, China implemented new laws that require influencers to have official qualifications such as degrees or licenses, before discussing professional and serious topics like medicine, law, finance, and education.

