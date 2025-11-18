FAM Vs FIFA: No Malaysian Ancestry. No Personal Responsibility, Signed Without Reading – All Exposed

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The saga concerning seven Harimau Malaya heritage players and the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) is not going away, instead it is exploding even more.

At this juncture, most of us are aware of the forgery scandal in which FAM and the seven players were slapped with fines and suspension by the world’s governing authority on football, the Fédération Internationale de Football Association or FIFA.

All parties filed an appeal and FIFA has rejected the appeal as approved on 3 November 2025.

Who are they? FAM and the seven players; Facundo Tomas Garces Rattaro, Rodrigo Julian Holgado, Imanol Javier Machuca, Hector Alejandro Hevel Serrano, Joao Vitor Brandao Figueiredo, Jon Irazabal Iraurgui, and Gabriel Felipe Arrocha.

Today, FIFA released its document detailing the reason behind the rejection and it’s proven to be quite the read.

Let’s take a look at one section of the report which really stood out.

The Declaration That Led To Naturalisation

The document detailed that during the naturalisation process orchestrated by the FAM, all seven players submitted a Second Application for Malaysian nationality.

The application forms, which were virtually identical for all the players and bore their signature and thumbprint, according to FIFA, contained the following declaration in Section H (as translated from Bahasa Melayu to English):

I confirm that I have behaved well and that I have been resident in Malaysia for no less than 10 years and all information provided in this form is complete, true and correct in every detail. I fully understand that If I make a knowingly false statement, upon conviction, I can be jailed for two years or fined or both. Item no. 8(d)

The kicker? This application was filed this year and the players informed that they were approached by FAM representatives in January. Of this year. 2025.

The Players state that in early 2025, they were contacted by representatives of FAM via their agents who informed them that they were eligible to acquire Malaysian nationality based on ancestral ties. FAM presented this opportunity as a legitimate and structured pathway for the Players to represent Malaysia at the international level. All Players expressed that they were interested in playing for the FAM. Item no. 46

All players admitted at the hearing that they did not read any of the application documents submitted to the Malaysian government, including the part concerning the 10-year residency declaration.

The players’ counsels explained that the documentation was only in the Malaysian language (Bahasa Melayu), which the players do not speak, and no translation was procured or requested by the players.

The FIFA Appeal Committee cited this conduct as evidence of the players’ gross negligence and disregard for personal responsibility during the naturalisation process.

The Committee found their actions “fall well below the standard expected of a reasonable professional” and stated that they cannot “simply sign documents without reading them or forward certificates without making any effort to verify their accuracy or origin”.

Now that were done with that, let’s move to the part about “forwarding certificates”.

The Birth Cert Journey

FAM and the seven players were sanctioned for using falsified birth certificates of the players’ grandparents to establish an ancestral link to Malaysia, which was necessary for eligibility to play for the Malaysian national team under FIFA regulations.

All seven players were born outside of Malaysia (Spain, Argentina, Brazil, and the Netherlands). They acquired Malaysian nationality through a naturalisation process supervised by the FAM.

FAM submitted eligibility inquiries to FIFA, including grandparents’ birth certificates that falsely indicated they were born in Malaysian territories (Malacca, George Town, Johore, Kuching).

Maybe they were looking at the wrong map.

FIFA’s subsequent investigation obtained original certificates showing the grandparents were born in Spain, Argentina, Brazil, and the Netherlands.

The players participated in five international matches for Malaysia, including two AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027™ Qualifiers, where several players scored goals, resulting in an “undue sporting gain.”

The players claimed to be “passive participants” who acted in good faith, trusting the FAM and their agents, and were unaware of any document falsification.

They argued they only provided original documents and that any alteration occurred after the documents were given to the FAM.

FIFA said FAM acknowledged that some members of its secretariat made “administrative adjustments” (a direct confession of document tampering) but claimed this was “isolated, unauthorized” conduct done without the knowledge of senior officials.

FIFA’s appeal committee meticulously analysed the birth certificates, concluding it was “comfortably satisfied” that none of the players’ grandparents were born in Malaysia, confirming the falsification was necessary to meet FIFA eligibility criteria.

FIFA also dismissed the players’ “victim narrative” stating their consistent behaviour of signing documents without reading them and failing to verify the process showed a “complete disregard for personal responsibility” and amounted to *gross negligence*.

The committee found the FAM’s conduct a deliberate act of document tampering by its officials, describing their attempt to minimize it as “mere “administrative adjustments” as “categorically rejected.”

FIFA also highlighted a noteworthy portion of the interviews they had with the players.

In the case of Arrocha, FIFA said he initially claimed his grandmother was born in Spain but corrected himself, saying Malaysia.

My grandfather was born in Venezuela and my grandmother in Spain… I mean Malaysia, sorry. Gabriel Felipe Arrocha, according to FIFA Appeal Committee

In short, the FIFA Appeal Committee dismissed all appeals and confirmed the FIFA Disciplinary Committee’s decision in its entirety.

The Committee also issued instructions for further formal investigations into:

1. The internal operations of the FAM to identify the individuals responsible for the falsification and assess governance.

2. The role of the FAM Secretary General and two FIFA licensed agents (Nicolás Puppo and Frederico Moraes).

3. The fielding of ineligible players in the three friendly matches.

4. The competent criminal authorities in Brazil, Argentina, the Netherlands, Spain, and Malaysia are to be notified of the forgery.

To read the full document, click here.

FAM not backing down

In a statement today, FAM acting president Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mahadi said they have received the full written grounds of decision from FIFA regarding the rejection of FAM’s appeal on the eligibility status of seven Malaysian heritage players.

Following this development, FAM will begin the process of bringing the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). This step is being taken to ensure that justice is upheld and to defend the integrity of the player eligibility procedures established by the Malaysian Government and the relevant authorities. FAM acting president, Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mahadi

FAM said they remain committed to protecting the rights of all players who are legitimately eligible to represent the country, and will ensure that every action taken is professional, transparent, and conducted through the proper legal channels.

