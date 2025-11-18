A Wake-Up Call for All Parents: Stab Victim’s Mother Speaks Out One Month After Her Daughter’s Tragic Death

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

One month after 16-year-old Yap Shing Xuen was fatally stabbed at her school in Bandar Utama, her mother, Wong Lee Ping, has shared a deeply emotional call for collective responsibility especially among parents.

In a Facebook post, she thanked the public for their overwhelming support, saying their messages and prayers have helped her family find strength in their sorrow.

She described her daughter as “obedient, kind, and loving,” and an active student with a caring heart.

But Wong’s message went further: she urged all parents to reflect on their role in raising their children.

“Every parent has a duty to guide and nurture their child. Families must also take responsibility for their role in shaping their children’s actions,” she wrote.

The Senseless Murder of a Child

On 14 October 2025, Yap was attacked in the girls’ toilet of SMK Bandar Utama Damansara (4) by a 14-year-old male schoolmate. Her mother later revealed that the victim suffered more than 200 stab wounds, from her neck down to her thigh.

Authorities have charged the boy with murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code. According to news reports, the suspect is also undergoing a psychiatric evaluation.

A Wake-Up Call for Society

Wong’s plea resonates beyond her family’s grief. She appealed to schools, the government, and all responsible bodies to treat her daughter’s death as a serious warning: the school, once seen as a safe space, failed to prevent such a brutal attack.

“This is a wake-up call for society. The safety and well-being of our children must be a shared responsibility. Every child deserves to grow up safely, with dignity, love, and hope,” Wong wrote in her Facebook post.

Her words are a powerful reminder: keeping children safe isn’t just about school security — it’s about strong parenting, community care, and real accountability.

