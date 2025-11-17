UTM Explains Policy Against “Foreign Cultures” In Its Recent Viral Circular

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) was criticised after the recent circular of its arts and culture policy of banning groups with ‘’foreign cultural elements’’ from its campus.

In the circular, UTM said ‘’foreign culture groups’’ were not allowed on campus without the permission of its vice-chancellor.

Other things stated in the circular include:

Disallowing mixed-gender cultural performances

Performances by female groups can only be watched by a female audience

The rhythm of the music chosen for the performance must be ‘’gentle, Malay in character, and tasteful.’’

Independent scholar Sharifah Munirah Alatas said UTM’s ‘’extremely regressive and unnecessary’’ circular went against the Malaysian spirit of diversity and unity.

UTM has issued a statement

The public university explained that the term ‘’foreign cultures’’ refers to cultures that are not in line with the institution’s values and the cultural practice of Malaysian society.

UTM claimed the term does not refer to any cultures, traditions, or communites in the country, but the university’s need to ensure that every arts and culture activity is based on local values and identities.

The university added that it emphasised moderation, good conduct, and mutual respect when it concerns the arts and culture activities.

The aim of its arts and culture programme is to build good character and self-discipline, fostering creativity, innovation, and leadership, promote personal wellbeing, nurturing academic excellence through arts and culture, and strengthen the university’s cultural identity as an inclusive institution.

UTM maintains that it’s committed to the values of diversity and inclusivity in line with the Federal Constitution.

UTM said it respected and celebrated the unity and diverse ethnicity, religions, and cultures that make up its campus community.

