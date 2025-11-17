Malaysians Give Mixed Reactions On Girl Group Dolla’s New MV, Universal Music Takes Video Down

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Local all-female pop group Dolla recently released a new song titled “Question” and received mixed reactions on the music video that was uploaded on their official YouTube channel.

Malaysians were divided on certain aspects of the video, especially the members’ clothing and choreography.

Some found the outfits too revealing and the dancing too “sexy”, while others thought it was okay since it is simply a form of entertainment.

One TikTok user said “It’s not that sexy. This is normal. You can see this sort of fashion at Bukit Bintang, Pavilion etc”.

Another user replied saying that it’s not okay because they are artists, and that younger girls may copy the group’s style.

A few users found the music video downright pornographic, and expressed their disbelief this sort of content could be found in Malaysia.

However, there are also those who showed their support to Dolla, telling the group not to listen to haters. Some supporters said the group is not that bad compared to famous Korean pop group Blackpink, which they say is much more provocative in both clothing and dancing.

Universal Music Malaysia takes video down from all digital platforms

Universal Music Malaysia, the record label that Dolla is signed under, decided to take down the Question music video following a growing internet backlash.

In a statement last weekend, the company acknowledged the public’s concern over the music video.

“Universal Music Malaysia acknowledges and fully understands the public’s concern over the appearance of Dolla in the new music video that is considered inappropriate, which raised sensitivity issues among audiences.

“This includes a statement by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

“In relation to the matter, Universal Music Malaysia has made the decision to remove the music video in question from all digital platforms to take responsibility as well as to respect the sensitivities of the country’s diverse society,” the statement said.

The Managing Director of Universal Music Malaysia, Kim Lim, said the decision was made after conducting a study of the production content and the public’s response.

“As a record label that operates in a pluralistic ecosystem such as Malaysia, we constantly respect cultural values, religious sensitivities, and fan perception. We take every response seriously and take full responsibility for our mistakes,” Lim said.

Mohd Na’im later praised Universal Music Malaysia’s decision to take the video down, calling the record company prudent and responsible, Malaysia Gazette reported.

Dolla was formed in 2019 and consists of three female members Wan Sabrina Wan Rosli (Sabronzo), Tabitha Ariel Lam Lianne (Tabby) and Angeline Chai Ka Ying (Angel). The group was originally a quartet but continued as a trio after its member Noorsyasya Afiqah Shahrizal (SyaSya) left in 2024. The group is known for their vocal, dance and rap elements in their performances.

Left to right: Angel, Tabby, Sabronzo. Image: YouTube

They signed a contract with Universal Music Malaysia in 2020 and released their debut single titled “Dolla Make You Wanna”, which was produced by Australian composer and producer Bryan B.

Since then, they quickly rose in popularity and released several more songs and music videos which garnered millions of views.

