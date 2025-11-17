Foreigner Caught For Alleged Bestiality On Cat In Kota Kemuning Apartment

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Police have arrested a foreign national for allegedly committing bestiality on a cat and throwing it from the fourth floor of a Kota Kemuning apartment.

Shah Alam district acting police chief Supt Ramsay Anak Embol said they received a report at 12.30am on 15 November from a resident who witnessed the incident.

The complainant and her husband were just arriving home when they saw a man behaving suspiciously from inside their car. The suspect was naked and appeared to sexually abuse the cat.

Her husband then went to the fourth floor of the building to confront the suspect. The suspect threw the cat from the floor and ran away.

This interaction was also recorded by the complainant. It’s believed the cat survived the fall but could not be found.

Based on the information given, the 33-year-old suspect was finally arrested at 4.45am the same day. It appears the suspect works as a security guard at the apartment.

According to Utusan, the suspect is believed to be under the influence of alcohol during the incident.

The case will be investigated under Section 377 and Section 428 of the Penal Code.

The suspect is remanded for five days from 15 November to assist in the investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact investigating officer Inspector Mohamad Zulkifli Mohamad at 011-6958529.

