Road Up To Genting Highlands Gets New Toll, Prices To Be Announced Soon

Vehicles heading up to Genting Highlands will soon have to pay a toll, according to a recent statement by casino and theme park operator Genting Malaysia Berhad.

The details of the charge, such as the fees and start date of the toll will be announced in the near future.

As for the reason they are building the toll and implementing a charge for road users, it said it is due to expensive and rising costs of maintaining the path leading up to the popular destination.

“The private road charge is necessary because of the steep and escalating costs of maintaining the 24km private roads and its slopes, which have been borne solely by us since the 1960s,” the company said.

“Heavy usage on Jalan Genting Highlands have caused a tremendous amount of wear and tear, and requires constant maintenance to ensure the safety of the road users. On the ‘user pays’ principle, the private road charge is the most sustainable path to defray the cost of upkeep, repairs, maintenance and other unforeseen incidents,” it added.

Videos of partially constructed toll goes viral

Motorists going up to Genting Highlands have been uploading vidoes of what appears to be the toll in question.

Based on footage found on social media platforms, the toll looks pretty much completed, with three lanes and operational barriers.

The new toll brought mixed reactions from the public, with some supporting the move and others griping about the extra cost just to hang out at their favourite spots in the highlands after having to pay the Gombak toll just before they enter the Karak highway.

Construction of toll plaza halted in 2023

Construction of the toll plaza was actually halted two years ago in 2023 as the development came as a “surprise” to the Pahang state government.

At the time, State Unity, Tourism and Culture Committee chairman Leong Yu Man said the matter was not raised or discussed during the state executive council meeting, New Straits Times reported.

Soon after, the Bentong Municipal Council issued a stop work order for the construction of the toll gantry near Gohtong Jaya.

This time however, it is understood that the Pahang government is aware of the project, and that the developer has met all conditions to build the toll.

Tan Sri Lim Goh Tong, the Genting Highlands group’s founder, started building the resort out of virgin jungle in 1965, which is when the Genting Highlands access road first appeared.

The original route, which connected Genting’s hotels, casinos, and staff quarters up the mountain, was constructed specifically for Genting’s usage.

