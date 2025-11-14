Photos Of G-Shock PMX Edition Goes Viral, Is It For Real?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Pictures of a “PMX edition” Casio G-Shock watch have been making its rounds on social media, pulling the attention of many who either love or hate it.

Based on the photos, the watch comes in a special box with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s signature and the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) logo stamped on it.

The watch itself has PKR’s blue, white and red colours with an illustration of Anwar’s portrait on the watch’s face. Its straps are also furnished with prints of PKR’s logo and the words “Reformasi” and “PMX”.

Source confirms the watch is not part of Casio’s official lineup

According to sources close to Casio Malaysia, the special PMX edition watch shown in the viral photos is not real.

It may be a forgery or a custom design made by an individual based on one of Casio’s existing G-Shock watches, or perhaps even an AI-generated image.

Custom G-Shock watches are not out of the norm, though. There are collectors and designers who personalise watches to look a certain way. There are even those who run a business in customising G-Shock watches.

In any case, it looks like the PMX watch is not an official G-Shock design in their catalogue.

PMX owns a limited edition G-Shock watch himself

Although the PMX watch turned out to be fake and not an official Casio design, Anwar himself owns a pretty special G-Shock timepiece.

According to a Sinar Harian report in 2023, PMX flaunted his limited edition Casio G-Shock that was made in collaboration with the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) during a special program on Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM).

It boasted the country’s national football team Harimau Malaya colours of black and yellow, with a tiger’s face motif on the strap. Image: zencomms

The first collaboration between G-Shock and FAM that produced the GA-2000FAM-1A9 was launched on 31 March 2021.

Due to popular demand, a second version (GA-900FAM-1A9) was launched later that year on 10 November 2021.

