“Dangling From Road Sign’’ Trend May Lead To Fines And Prison Time

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Last month, a tourist in Malaysia was criticised for dangling from a road sign and bending it sideways due to the latest TikTok trend.

The trend typically involves individuals filming themselves dangling from road signs, traffic lights, and other road infrastructure with American rapper Kid Cudi’’s 2008 song Maui Wowie serving as the background track.

The Kuching North City Hall (DBKU) has issued a statement regarding this matter after videos showing three local youths performing the trend.

DBKU discourages the public from attempting the stunt due to safety issues and protecting public property.

DBKU reminded all that any act of pasting posters, stickers, and so on on road signs without permission is an offence under the By-law 22(1)(b) of the Local Authorities (Cleanliness) By-laws 1999.

Upon conviction, it carries a fine of RM1,500 and an additional fine of RM3,000 for subsequent offences or imprisonment for 9 months for each subsequent offence.

This TikTok trend has also spread to Singapore and the Land Transport Authority (LTA) has issued similar warnings.

While this trend may have contributed to more public property damage, it has reignited interest in the song. The challenge catapulted the song to No. 8 on Spotify’s Viral 50-USA list as of 14 October.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.