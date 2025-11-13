‘’It’s Not Mentioned It’s Beef’’ – Indian Tourist Melts Down After Getting Non-Vegetarian Burger At KLIA McDonald’s

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

An Indian tourist was recently caught on video having a meltdown at a McDonald’s outlet in Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) for not getting a vegetarian burger.

The woman allegedly threw the non-vegetarian burger on the floor before confronting the staff at the counter.

She could be heard saying she’s from India and questioning how the staff could serve her a non-vegetarian burger.

She added she’s a regular customer at McDonald’s and often ordered vegetarian burgers.

When the staff told her the burger is not vegetarian, the women replied that it wasn’t stated that it was a beef burger.

She then walked away from the counter visibly distressed.

Does McDonald’s serve vegetarian burger?

The incident drew questions from the public, especially why she didn’t read the menu. A user wondered how the woman could not have known what she ordered from the menu.

Some shared that McDonald’s in India have vegetarian burgers, but Indian tourists should not expect all McDonald’s around the world to be the same.

Others agreed that the woman should have been more mindful about ordering food since she has a dietary preference. It’s not the responsibility of shops and staff members to figure out if you’re vegetarian or not the moment you walk into the establishment.

