Madani’s Cabinet Remix? Malaysians Have Thoughts, Especially About KJ’s Potential Comeback

There are talks of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim reshuffling the ”Madani” Cabinet line-up this December and the public has opinions about this.

Some questioned keeping Minister of Investment, Trade, and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz and Minister of Finance II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan in power.

There’s also the likelihood of Khairy Jamaluddin, formerly the Minister of Health and Rembau MP, making a return to politics. This time, rumours are swirling that Khairy might take on the role of Minister of Environment and Water.

lol si bootlicker presiden lepas jadi naib presiden, terus bypass presiden jadi menteri from timbalan menteri.



Meanwhile, yg dihumban "keluar sekejap" pula, dikutip balik, done and dusted terus tawar jadi menteri?



Strategy terpaling mantop!

wahlauwehh — MONOMI The MISNOMER (@ZIMGODO) November 12, 2025

Haha. Tak @tzafrul_aziz , amir hamzah, dua org tu je la. Pusing2 kot tu jugak. Cari la hat berjenih sikit, anak desa dari ceruk ka. Ni amik hat tak pernah faham susah. — Hasbullah Hashim (@HasbullahHashi8) November 11, 2025

Aku tak faham function angkat @tzafrul_aziz dlm Kerajaan.

Member loser kot bertanding pun kalah…

Malaysia ni semak la dgn Geng Kuning ni. — A.be.mu.is.his.me (@MuizHilmy) November 11, 2025

According to reports, other changes include merging the Ministry of Economy under the Ministry of Finance so it’ll function like the previous Economic Planning Unit.

The Optics: Trading Zafrul for KJ?

If the reshuffle involves removing Tengku Zafrul and bringing back Khairy, it’s not just a personnel swap, some might see it as a statement.

Zafrul, who came into government via the technocratic route can be seen as competent, business-friendly, but not politically magnetic. He hasn’t exactly built a grassroots base or public affection, especially with his perceived closeness to corporate elites.

Khairy, on the other hand, is the opposite: Charismatic, media-savvy, and capable of connecting with the public.

Yet currently partyless and seatless, after being sacked from UMNO, his return to Cabinet would raise eyebrows.

The Political Calculation

Bringing in Khairy could serve multiple purposes:

Rebranding the Madani image – infusing youth, dynamism, and public appeal into an administration often seen as bureaucratic. Strategic outreach – courting moderate UMNO supporters or fence-sitters who still see Khairy as a future leader. Counterbalancing internal factions within PKR and the unity government by introducing a “wild card” figure aligned directly with Anwar’s agenda.

But it’s a risky balancing act, rewarding someone without a party base could frustrate loyal coalition MPs who have waited for ministerial upgrades.

However, there had been rumours about Khairy returning to UMNO’s fold but that remains to be seen.

What do people think of Khairy Jamaluddin returning to politics?

As a public figure, Khairy has his own share of supporters and detractors. Some who welcome his return promise to help him on the campaign trail.

Meanwhile, others have had enough of seeing the same figures rotating in power, including Khairy.

The latter group wants new faces to change up the game.

welcome back 🐍 — The Voice of Verity (@axphalt) October 30, 2025

@Khairykj pasti bertanding semula di sungai buluh..

Saya turun berkempen dan pastikan kemenangan besar Kali ini — Bossbm (@Bossbm17) October 30, 2025

Cari lah orang lain… — MR HAEDAR B 🇲🇾🇵🇸 (@MrHaedarB) October 30, 2025

Duit dia dah nak habis le tu…terjun semula masuk politik, sbb dia tahu jadi ahli politik ni memang lubuk utk jadi kaya…. — Zionist is Satan 🇵🇸 (@delta13z) October 30, 2025

Recycle reuse reduce — Maliq Alhusayn (@AlhusaynMaliq) October 31, 2025

