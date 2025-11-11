Putting The Pause On Peace: Thailand Suspends “Trump-Brokered” Ceasefire Deal

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Kuala Lumpur Accord is a peace deal that was signed in Kuala Lumpur on 26 October during the 47th Asean Summit to put an end to a conflict between Thailand and Cambodia over disputed land and temples in their region.

It was signed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, U.S. President Donald Trump, Thailand Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet.

The agreement commits both countries to an immediate cessation of hostilities, the withdrawal of heavy weapons from conflict zones, and the start of joint de-mining operations.

Peace deal suspended by Thailand after landmine blast injures two soldiers

Barely a month after the deal was signed, Prime Minister Anutin suspended the agreement following a landmine explosion near the border which injured two Thai soldiers, Bloomberg reported.

The soldiers were reported to be on a routine patrol in Thailand’s Si Sa Ket province yesterday (10 November) on what the military suspects were newly-planted mines.

February 2011: Soldiers rest on the ruins of the ancient temple of Preah Vihear, one of the contested temples in the Thailand-Cambodia conflict. Image: Paula Bronstein via Getty Images

“Everything we have been doing until now will be stopped until there is more clarity,” Anutin told reporters.

“What happened shows that the hostility hasn’t decreased as we thought it would. So, we can’t proceed any further from here,” he added.

According to Anutin, Thailand would halt all operations under the Kuala Lumpur peace accords. This includes the anticipated release of 18 Cambodian troops who have been jailed.

The stoppage occurs as both parties were getting ready to start coordinated landmine clearance operations between November and December and remove heavy weapons from border areas.

