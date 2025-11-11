“Not A Sinkhole, But Ground Settlement’’ KL Mayor Assures Public

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

There were fears of another sinkhole incident at Masjid India after what looked like sinkholes appeared at Jalan Bunus yesterday (10 November).

Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) said the hole appeared in front of the Bombay Jewellery outlet at about 8.39am.

To ensure safety, Jalan Masjid India was temporarily sealed off to all vehicles from Lorong Masjid India 4 to the affected stretch.

In an update, Kuala Lumpur mayor Datuk Seri Maimunah Mohd Sharif assured the public that it wasn’t a sinkhole like last year’s tragedy, but simply a case of ground settlement.

Maimunah, who was at the site, shared that the authorities found no burst pipes or underground leaks.

Since it rained this morning, the authorities wanted to check if there was loose soil. She added they opened up the tiles around the area to check for leaking pipes and found none.

Currently, DBKL has appointed a geotechnical consultant to monitor the site.

The affected portion has already been patched up and is now open to traffic again.

Last year on 23 August, an Indian tourist G. Vijayalakshmi, 48, was walking along Jalan Masjid India when the ground suddenly opened beneath her and she fell into an 8m-deep sinkhole. The incident which was caught on video shocked many people.

Rescue efforts were made to recover the body, but it could not be located. G. Vijayalakshmi is presumed dead due to the circumstances.

Her son, M. Surya, returned to the site on 25 August 2025 to perform a memorial ritual.

