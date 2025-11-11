Japanese Concertgoer Mistakes Chill Vibes At PJ Mall For “Low Civic Standards”, Malaysians See Red

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Last Saturday (8 November), popular K-pop group ZEROBASEONE (ZB1) brought their energy to the Idea Live Arena inside a Petaling Jaya shopping mall — but the night’s excitement took an unexpected turn online.

Before the concert started, large crowds of fans were seen sitting on the mall floor while waiting to enter the venue. While this is a common sight at packed events, one Japanese fan wasn’t too happy about it.

The concertgoer, who had travelled to Malaysia for the show, posted photos on X (formerly Twitter) showing fans sitting on the ground and vendors setting up merchandise along the mall walkway.

Along with the photos, they wrote:

Guess it’s unavoidable since it’s a country with such low civic standards.

The post quickly sparked outrage among Malaysians — and even some international fans — who called out the comment as disrespectful and out of touch.

Many Malaysians defended the situation, pointing out that sitting on the floor while queueing for concerts is a normal practice worldwide. Others clapped back by sharing viral photos of people in Japan passed out on the streets after drinking, to highlight that no country is perfect.

Interestingly, one Japanese netizen even stepped in to lecture his fellow countryman about respecting people of another country while visiting.

“Are you crazy to visit someone else’s country and discriminate against them? It’s a disgrace to Japan. You’re the one with low standards you damn racist,” one user commented.

As of now, the original post has been flooded with replies from Malaysians expressing disappointment — and reminding visitors to be respectful when attending events abroad.

