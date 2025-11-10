Zus Stands By Zurista After Cup Throwing Altercation With Customer Goes Viral

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The online space is up in arms after a viral video showed a Zus Coffee barista (or as the coffee chain calls it, Zurista) getting physically and verbally attacked by a foreign customer.

Zus Coffee did not disappoint its loyal customers. In a statement to address the matter, the company said: “…we are standing with our Zurista through this time.”

So what happened?

In the video, the female barista can be heard telling a female customer in Chinese to leave the shop. The customer questioned why she should, then suddenly hurled her drink at the barista.

The liquid splashed across the counter, prompting the barista to throw the cup back, narrowly missing the customer. The customer then retorted by throwing something, possibly the cup, back at the barista, and uttered vulgar words.

It’s believed the customer wasn’t happy with the slow service and confronted the barista.

Many on Twitter and Threads are calling for the coffee chain to defend its barista against the rude customer, who they believe is from China. Some threatened to boycott the business if the barista is let go.

They hoped the coffee chain will investigate the matter and not let foreigners treat locals badly.

The incident also reminded others that staff members are people too and should be treated with respect.

Zus Coffee Responds

Zus Coffee said they had taken the necessary steps to conduct a thorough investigation.

“Working in retail isn’t always easy, and things should never have escalated the way it did. At the end of the day, we’re all only humans doing our best,” the company said.

The coffee chain implored the public to respect the privacy of its Zurista and refrain from spreading false statements online and offline.

At Zus, we do not tolerate any disrespectful attitude and behaviour towards our communities and we are committed to fostering a safe, respectful, and supportive environment for everyone. Zus Coffee

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.