Reviews Of Rafizi Ramli’s Kesum Restaurant Is In! Is It Cheap Cheap Good Good?

Kesum, former economy minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli’s new social enterprise restaurant, is already open for business and reviews are coming in.

Kesum was set up with the aim to challenge Malaysia’s rising food inflation following the concept of ‘’asal kenyang, sedap dan murah’’ (satisfying, tasty, and affordable).

The restaurant serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner at prices under RM5. How does the food taste?

Subang MP Wong Chen was one of many who dined at the restaurant and reported that he had nasi lemak ayam goreng berempah for RM4.90. He described the nasi lemak as ‘’very good.’’ He also had a cup of coffee for RM1.50 but the flavour was ‘’not bad relative to the low price.’’

Wong Chen said he only queued up for about 15 to 20 minutes before getting a table at the restaurant in Pandan Indah.

Other diners shared similar positive wallet experiences at Kesum. A Twitter user said they only paid RM30 for four pax. They ordered four food items and seven drinks, describing the experience as ‘’good for the rakyat but bad for luxury cars, watches, and handbags stores.’’

The low prices for food would also benefit students living nearby as the cost of living creeps up.

Food and drinks for four at only RM30 ~ good for the rakyat but bad for luxury cars,watches and handbags stores. pic.twitter.com/I72JHQ7cSD — khalid karim STEMKITA (@khalidkarim) November 8, 2025

Sini ramai students. Good for the student to find alternative cheap food. — HasriPriadi (@hasreypriady) November 9, 2025

kalau tengok pada menu kat kesum ni, sangat sesuai kalau dibawa masuk ke kolej. confirm laku sebab murah gila.@rafiziramli pic.twitter.com/RjX57dT2XG — Asam Baki (@asam_baki) November 9, 2025

Mknn 4, air 6 pstu total xsampai rm31.. murah nau — dexx (@sparkxx412) November 9, 2025

However, there are naysayers as always. Some wondered if the prices are sustainable for the business while a Twitter user expressed worry that the low nasi lemak prices at Kesum will affect the business of other Malay hawkers or restaurants.

There are already some who are questioning whether the other businesses have been marking up their prices.

Could this be sustained though? Without margins, business will suffer from cash flow. — RaisonD'etre (@ShahHafiz3103) November 9, 2025

Good, but can it sustains? I don’t think so. — Aba_G (@AbaGengGeng) November 9, 2025

My concern is that it takes some business from the Malay hawkers who would be hard-pressed to match the Nasi Lemak. — SonofGoat (@playtolmeme) November 9, 2025

If this outlet making money even with these kind of pricing why not other eateries? — shan (ஷான்) 🇲🇾🌺🐯 (@Shan_6183) November 8, 2025

Imagine how much profit the other food outlets had been draining off from us! — Maniam (@ManiamMKM) November 9, 2025

Kalau jual nasi lemak ayam berempah dgn harga RM4.90, maka KESUM boleh diibaratkan gula yang akan dikerumuni semut-semut yang byk sbb gula lain dah kurang manis. https://t.co/WnGSX56BTB — Naim Zaini (@naimbinzaini) November 8, 2025

