Reviews Of Rafizi Ramli’s Kesum Restaurant Is In! Is It Cheap Cheap Good Good?

RM30 for three drinks and three meals, what’s not to like?

by
November 10, 2025

Kesum, former economy minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli’s new social enterprise restaurant, is already open for business and reviews are coming in.

Kesum was set up with the aim to challenge Malaysia’s rising food inflation following the concept of ‘’asal kenyang, sedap dan murah’’ (satisfying, tasty, and affordable).

The restaurant serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner at prices under RM5. How does the food taste?

Subang MP Wong Chen was one of many who dined at the restaurant and reported that he had nasi lemak ayam goreng berempah for RM4.90. He described the nasi lemak as ‘’very good.’’ He also had a cup of coffee for RM1.50 but the flavour was ‘’not bad relative to the low price.’’

Wong Chen said he only queued up for about 15 to 20 minutes before getting a table at the restaurant in Pandan Indah.

Other diners shared similar positive wallet experiences at Kesum. A Twitter user said they only paid RM30 for four pax. They ordered four food items and seven drinks, describing the experience as ‘’good for the rakyat but bad for luxury cars, watches, and handbags stores.’’

The low prices for food would also benefit students living nearby as the cost of living creeps up.

However, there are naysayers as always. Some wondered if the prices are sustainable for the business while a Twitter user expressed worry that the low nasi lemak prices at Kesum will affect the business of other Malay hawkers or restaurants.

There are already some who are questioning whether the other businesses have been marking up their prices.

