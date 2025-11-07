Tugu Negara’s Nose And Height Not Asian Enough, Opposition MP Moots Facelift

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Tugu Negara, or National Monument, is one of Malaysia’s most iconic landmarks — a powerful symbol of courage, unity, and sacrifice.

Located in Kuala Lumpur, near Lake Gardens (Perdana Botanical Gardens), the monument was built to honour the soldiers who gave their lives fighting for Malaysia’s freedom, particularly during World War II and the Malayan Emergency (1948–1960).

MP suggests giving Tugu Negara statues a “more Malaysian” makeover

A Perikatan Nasional lawmaker has sparked debate after suggesting that the statues at Tugu Negara, Malaysia’s National Monument, should have their facial features changed to look “more Malaysian.”

According to a report by The Star, Sabak Bernam member of parliament Kalam Salan said the current bronze figures, designed by American sculptor Felix de Weldon, appear to have European-style features — particularly their pointed noses.

“Tugu Negara is a symbol of our independence. The statue holding the flag represents a national hero,” he said during the Dewan Rakyat sitting yesterday (6 November).

“But when we look closely, his nose is pointed — like a European’s. Why can’t the features be made to look more like Malaysians or Asians, whose noses aren’t so sharp.. like mine,” he quipped.

Kalam added that the current design could be seen as glorifying colonial figures, rather than representing Malaysia’s diverse identity.

“I propose that we alter the Tugu Negara statue to make it look more Asian so that it evokes the spirit of patriotism,” he added.

About Tugu Negara, Malaysia’s national monument

Image: CEphoto, Uwe Aranas via Wikimedia Commons

Designed by renowned American sculptor Felix de Weldon, the monument was unveiled in 1966.

It stands at over 15 metres tall and features seven bronze figures representing leadership, unity, strength, vigilance, suffering, courage, and sacrifice — values deeply rooted in the nation’s spirit.

Surrounded by serene fountains, lush gardens, and reflective pools, Tugu Negara is not only a site of remembrance but also a place of quiet reflection for visitors and locals alike.

Each year on Hari Pahlawan (Warriors’ Day), which falls on 31 July, official ceremonies are held here to pay tribute to Malaysia’s fallen heroes.

Before Tugu Negara, there was a British-Era war memorial

Long before the iconic Tugu Negara stood tall, Kuala Lumpur had another monument honouring the fallen — a cenotaph built during the British colonial era.

The memorial was erected between the World Wars on a grassy, 10-metre plot at a roundabout near Victory Avenue (now part of Jalan Sultan Hishamuddin) and Raja Road, just a stone’s throw from the old Kuala Lumpur Railway Station and the Railway Administration Building.

Originally, it was built to commemorate soldiers from the British Malayan colonies who lost their lives in World War I (1914–1918). Later, after the British returned following World War II, new inscriptions were added to include those who died in the Second World War (1939–1945).

The names of these fallen soldiers are engraved on plaques across the cenotaph — a solemn tribute to their sacrifice and a reminder of a time when Malaya was still under British rule.

