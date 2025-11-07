Social Media Goes Wild Over RM0.00 Guardian X GrabMart “Offer” – Was It Promo Or Glitch?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A seemingly “crazy offer” that occurred on the Grab app yesterday (6 November) caused certain items on local pharmacy Guardian’s store to be priced at RM0.00.

Grab users who spotted the offer scooped up the items which included soaps, creams, and other beauty products as they were “free” and users only had to pay the delivery fee.

It didn’t take long for this to go viral on social media as people shared their “purchase”. Meanwhile, those who assumed the offer was a system glitch, alerted others to take advantage of the supposed system bug.

Even shopping pages on Facebook began spreading the word about the alleged glitch on Guardian’s GrabMart store.

Items like moisturising hand wash, antibacterial wipes and hyaluronic cream were shown in user shopping carts at RM0.

TRP has reached out to Grab to get a statement on the matter.

People thought it was a promotional event

As December nears, many businesses offer wide promotions on their goods as part of year-end sale campaigns.

Many assumed that the RM0 items in Guardian’s store on GrabMart were part of a sale of some sort, which is fair.

Based on social media comments, other personal care stores like Watsons have been offering products at low prices as well.

Add to that, the RM0 products on Guardian’s store were listed under the “Offers” tab as well.

“Glitch” sparks heated debate on social media over who is at fault

Certain parties on social media have called out the Grab app users who took advantage of the “glitch” to obtain freebies, accusing them of being greedy and exploitative.

However, many argued that the issue falls entirely on Grab’s shoulders as it was their app that experienced technical difficulties.

Similar “crazy offer glitch” happened not too long ago

Popular local coffee chain Zus Coffee experienced a similar incident recently when their products were priced at below RM1 on Grab.

Many took the opportunity to order coffee, food and multiple combo sets, and paid only between RM0.60 to RM4.25 for them.

