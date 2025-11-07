“Let’s Consider This My Mistake” — Man Who Made Obscene Comments About Woman On TikTok Live Apologises

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A man who went viral for making lewd comments about a stranger sitting at an opposite table in a restaurant during his TikTok Live video has made a public apology following heavy criticism.

He made the offensive content through a livestream on the “Hazren Rich Empire” TikTok account. The account has since been deactivated.

In an apology video, the man apologised to “all Malaysians”, and that he takes responsibility for his comments towards the woman.

“Let’s consider this my mistake. It was a human mistake. No one has ever not made a mistake, right? This is my first mistake,” he said in the video.

Obscene words and gestures to a woman he doesn’t even know

The man was eating at a restaurant with his wife and made remarks about a woman seated at a table next to them in a video of the livestream that went viral, which later received strong criticism from many.

He is heard, among other things, making assumptions about the woman’s lack of underwear and expressing his desire to grope her.

The man also defended his wife’s laughter in the livestream, saying she was not laughing at his comments, but at something she had read.

The woman, a Russian model, saw the video and lodged a police report

The subject of the man’s obscenities was Russian model Alice Kasimova.

Through a post on Threads, she shared that she had made a police report at Dang Wangi police station in Kuala Lumpur.

“Everyone told me to go to the police and I did. I did it not out of anger, but because silence only protects those who hurt others.

“No woman should feel afraid to stand up for herself,” she said in her Threads post.

Many left words of support for the model, expressing their disgust towards the man’s actions and saying she did the right thing, while others apologised for her disturbing experience in Malaysia.

